click orlando
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
click orlando
76-year-old purposely hit Flagler construction worker with Porsche, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old driver faces charges after he purposely hit a construction worker who was directing traffic, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Steimle, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast. Deputies said the victim was directing traffic on Camino Del Mar...
palmcoastobserver.com
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
WESH
Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order was issued for parts of Volusia County asTropical Storm Nicole aims for Florida's east coast. "This is necessary because many of our coastal properties sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian, and with this storm's wave runup and storm surge, some structures have increased vulnerability for further damage or collapse," officials said.
click orlando
Ormond Beach family faces Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooded their home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One Ormond Beach family is living in an RV after Hurricane Ian destroyed the inside of their home. The past few weeks, they have been making repairs and buying new appliances. [TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a...
WESH
Concerns rise for Volusia County beachfront as Nicole creeps closer
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is announcing a mandatory evacuation for areas considered vulnerable to Tropical Storm Nicole and that includes the entire peninsula, all areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway. Law enforcement won't force anybody from their homes, but they highly recommend residents leave. “We can...
WESH
Central Florida counties open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
Florida man hit traffic control worker with Porsche during argument, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested last Thursday after deputies said he allegedly hit a traffic control worker with his Porsche after arguing with him about driving near road work equipment.
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores council urges Volusia County to issue mandatory evacuation order
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is still dealing with the impacts of Ian, which caused more than $325 million in damages. The county is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor and DeLand because of Nicole.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County is under a hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Nicole
Flagler County is now under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. The City of Palm Coast has opened a sandbag location for residents on Tuesday Nov. 8. The self-serve sandbag station is at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Residents are limited to...
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man upset that worker rolled a stop sign writes bad company review
4:32 p.m. — Intersection of North Halifax Drive and Neptune Avenue, Ormond Beach. Suspicious incident. A 46-year-old Ormond Beach resident was on his way to work when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. When he arrived at the job site location, a 45-year-old Ormond Beach man tapped on his driver side window and shouted, "You blew the stop sign," according to a police report.
WESH
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
WESH
Seminole County man among 2 killed in crash, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash in Dixie County on Sunday. A sedan crashed on County Road 351 north of Horseshoe Beach around 12 a.m., troopers said. The vehicle drove onto a shoulder before striking a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
wufe967.com
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida murderer Michael Townson, who confessed to killing Linda Little in 1991 said he fatally choked the 43-year-old woman after meeting her at a hotel bar on Atlantic Avenue more than three decades ago. Townson, a 53-year-old from Orlando, is already serving life in prison for the 2007 murder of...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County & Palm Coast Officials Urge Residents to Prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
November 7, 2022 – Flagler County officials urge all residents and businesses in Flagler County to make preparations for Tropical Storm like impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, including topping off emergency kits and having a destination in mind to go if evacuations are called for. Residents and businesses on...
‘Condo buildings in peril’: coastal city asks county for evacuation order
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to change course and issue an evacuation order. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During an emergency meeting called Monday night, city leaders passed a...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County.
