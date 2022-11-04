ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order was issued for parts of Volusia County asTropical Storm Nicole aims for Florida's east coast. "This is necessary because many of our coastal properties sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian, and with this storm's wave runup and storm surge, some structures have increased vulnerability for further damage or collapse," officials said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Concerns rise for Volusia County beachfront as Nicole creeps closer

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is announcing a mandatory evacuation for areas considered vulnerable to Tropical Storm Nicole and that includes the entire peninsula, all areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway. Law enforcement won't force anybody from their homes, but they highly recommend residents leave. “We can...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida counties open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County is under a hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Nicole

Flagler County is now under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. The City of Palm Coast has opened a sandbag location for residents on Tuesday Nov. 8. The self-serve sandbag station is at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Residents are limited to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man upset that worker rolled a stop sign writes bad company review

4:32 p.m. — Intersection of North Halifax Drive and Neptune Avenue, Ormond Beach. Suspicious incident. A 46-year-old Ormond Beach resident was on his way to work when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. When he arrived at the job site location, a 45-year-old Ormond Beach man tapped on his driver side window and shouted, "You blew the stop sign," according to a police report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County man among 2 killed in crash, troopers say

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash in Dixie County on Sunday. A sedan crashed on County Road 351 north of Horseshoe Beach around 12 a.m., troopers said. The vehicle drove onto a shoulder before striking a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL

