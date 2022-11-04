ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Republican Daniel Elliott elected as Indiana state treasurer as Democrat Jessica McClellan concedes

Republican Daniel Elliott was elected as Indiana state treasurer against Democratic opponent, Jessica McClellan. In his campaign, Elliott emphasized his commitment to promoting economic development, particularly in rural areas, promoting cybersecurity and ensuring transparency within government. Prior to being elected to office, Elliott was a software engineer and the president...
Democrat Destiny Wells concedes, Republican Diego Morales to become secretary of state

Republican Diego Morales will be Indiana’s new secretary of state. The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer. Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie about the 2020 election’s legitimacy and proposed more restrictions on early voting – both positions he then reversed during the race. There were questions about his military record. He’d been fired from the office he now leads at least once. And there were allegations of sexual misconduct and potential voter fraud.
Tera Klutz wins second term as state auditor

Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election for a second term as the state's auditor. Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office — particularly helping people find public spending data through the state’s online transparency portal. “But I'm telling you, there's a lot more to...
CenterPoint Energy, other large utility customers have highest bills in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility — and other large Indiana utilities aren’t far behind. That’s according to a survey of Indiana residents’ bills by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The average CenterPoint residential customer pays about $168 a month for...
