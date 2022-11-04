Read full article on original website
Republican Daniel Elliott elected as Indiana state treasurer as Democrat Jessica McClellan concedes
Republican Daniel Elliott was elected as Indiana state treasurer against Democratic opponent, Jessica McClellan. In his campaign, Elliott emphasized his commitment to promoting economic development, particularly in rural areas, promoting cybersecurity and ensuring transparency within government. Prior to being elected to office, Elliott was a software engineer and the president...
Democrat Destiny Wells concedes, Republican Diego Morales to become secretary of state
Republican Diego Morales will be Indiana’s new secretary of state. The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer. Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie about the 2020 election’s legitimacy and proposed more restrictions on early voting – both positions he then reversed during the race. There were questions about his military record. He’d been fired from the office he now leads at least once. And there were allegations of sexual misconduct and potential voter fraud.
Michigan voters approve amendment adding reproductive rights to state constitution
DETROIT – Michigan voters have adopted an amendment to the state constitution enshrining abortion rights, according to a call from The Associated Press. The vote effectively scraps a 1931 ban on the procedure that could have taken effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The...
Tera Klutz wins second term as state auditor
Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election for a second term as the state's auditor. Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office — particularly helping people find public spending data through the state’s online transparency portal. “But I'm telling you, there's a lot more to...
CenterPoint Energy, other large utility customers have highest bills in Indiana
CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility — and other large Indiana utilities aren’t far behind. That’s according to a survey of Indiana residents’ bills by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The average CenterPoint residential customer pays about $168 a month for...
