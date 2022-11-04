Republican Diego Morales will be Indiana’s new secretary of state. The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer. Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie about the 2020 election’s legitimacy and proposed more restrictions on early voting – both positions he then reversed during the race. There were questions about his military record. He’d been fired from the office he now leads at least once. And there were allegations of sexual misconduct and potential voter fraud.

