Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Will Not Meet Monday Due To Election Preparations
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will forego their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday due to the upcoming elections, but they may meet in a special session later in the week to further discuss the planned work at the courthouse. The board approved the $3.984 million base bid from Badding Construction at their Oct. 31 meeting, which included substantial HVAC improvements and interior renovations, but they are yet to decide on which, if any, of the half-million dollars in alternates may be included. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 14, which will cover the official canvass of the Nov. 8 elections.
1380kcim.com
CCSD Material Reconsideration Committee Votes Monday On First Of 10 Questioned Books
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) board-appointed reconsideration committee is expected to vote on Monday on the first of 10 books being examined following complaints from parents and stakeholders about perceived graphic content. The 12-person committee, made up of teachers, students, media specialists, and community members, identified “Sold” by Patricia McCormick as their initial subject during last month’s meeting. According to Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau, the committee can make one of three recommendations: do nothing, remove the book, or allow the book to remain in use with limitations. Berlau says that decision is made without input from him or the board of education.
1380kcim.com
Manning And Coon Rapids Main Streets Awarded IEDA Challenge Grants
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced this week that two Carroll County communities’ Main Street programs had been awarded $100,000 to renovate buildings in their downtowns. Coon Rapids’ grant will be combined with nearly $300,000 in local match funding to transform the Northside Bar on Main Street into a higher-end establishment. Manning’s $100,000 grant will be coupled with $166,000 in local funding to remove the false façade at 302 Main Street and complete interior renovations. IEDA Director Debi Durham says, “The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have been instrumental in revitalizing Iowa’s historic main streets. Reinvesting in our traditional commercial districts is good business. It’s good for our economy and good for our state. These projects will bring new businesses and new residents to our downtown districts.” Ten projects were selected for this latest round of funding for a total grant amount of $934,430. A list of the Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant recipients can be found included with this story on our website.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
ourquadcities.com
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
1380kcim.com
CCSD School Board Turns Focus To Facilities Study At Monday’s Work Session
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education only has a single item on the agenda for next week’s work session: a discussion on the results of a recently completed facility study for the school. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says the board contracted with DLR Group out of Omaha, Neb. to examine the district’s four attendance centers and develop a needs assessment.
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
kjan.com
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
Cass County Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrest report from October 22 to November 2. On November 2nd, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Rush, 53, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Rush was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Subject Of Friday Police Search In Carroll Accused Of Holding Woman Against Her Will
Authorities have released additional details regarding the high-speed chase and multi-hour search in Carroll Friday afternoon. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, 47-year-old Victor Scalco of Lytton was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on a long list of charges that includes second-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, first-degree theft, and assault while displaying a weapon. Law enforcement says a female subject entered the Carroll Police Department at approximately 12:32 p.m. and reported Scalco had assaulted her and held her against her will at a residence in Carroll. She also told police he had stolen her vehicle and was armed with a handgun. That suspect vehicle was located in Carroll near Clark Street and Valley Drive, which led to a pursuit through town and north on Griffith Road. Authorities say Scalco also damaged a Carroll patrol vehicle while attempting to avoid capture. He abandoned the truck after crashing into a waterway when attempting to flee through nearby fields. For several hours, authorities searched the surrounding area and farms and located Scalco hiding in Storm Creek. He was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia. Authorities note additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation. The Carroll, Sac, and Calhoun County Sheriffs’ Offices, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Calhoun and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
more1049.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
1380kcim.com
Dean Gramowski of Glidden
Dean Thomas Gramowski, age 66, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carroll First Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Dave Hagen officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday morning until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden at 1:30 P.M. on Friday with military honors conducted by the Merle Hay Post of the American Legion.
1380kcim.com
Raymond Sigwalt of Carroll
Raymond Sigwalt, 77, of Carroll, Iowa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family that adored him, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital on Friday, November 4, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Allan Reicks assisted by Deacon Tom Renze. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Cyndi Loneman and Jean Renze-Eilers. Gift Bearers will be Raymond’s children: Kevin Sigwalt, Dean Sigwalt, and Amy Carr. Casket Bearers will be Raymond’s grandchildren: Caroline Sigwalt, Warren Sigwalt, Nicholas Sigwalt, Brayden Sigwalt, Gavin Sigwalt, Allyson Carr and Alston Carr. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.
stormlakeradio.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges
A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. Back on October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street in Rolfe. Authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason...
KCCI.com
Hickman Road frustrations? You're not alone. Here's the possible changes coming to the busy road
According to the city of Waukee and the Iowa Department of Transportation, drive times on Hickman Road have slowed. "The traffic on Hickman Road has grown along with our population here in Waukee," Waukee Public Works Director and Engineer Rudy Koester said. Des Moines' suburbs are full of construction; new...
Comments / 0