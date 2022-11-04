Authorities have released additional details regarding the high-speed chase and multi-hour search in Carroll Friday afternoon. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, 47-year-old Victor Scalco of Lytton was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on a long list of charges that includes second-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, first-degree theft, and assault while displaying a weapon. Law enforcement says a female subject entered the Carroll Police Department at approximately 12:32 p.m. and reported Scalco had assaulted her and held her against her will at a residence in Carroll. She also told police he had stolen her vehicle and was armed with a handgun. That suspect vehicle was located in Carroll near Clark Street and Valley Drive, which led to a pursuit through town and north on Griffith Road. Authorities say Scalco also damaged a Carroll patrol vehicle while attempting to avoid capture. He abandoned the truck after crashing into a waterway when attempting to flee through nearby fields. For several hours, authorities searched the surrounding area and farms and located Scalco hiding in Storm Creek. He was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia. Authorities note additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation. The Carroll, Sac, and Calhoun County Sheriffs’ Offices, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Calhoun and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO