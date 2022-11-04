Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious
Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
Following collapse vs Jaguars Damian Lillard says he wouldn't blame Raiders stars if they left
Losing 24-0 to the Saints last week seemed like a low point for the Raiders. And it probably was. But they didn’t exactly bounce back this week. What the did was go out and have another massive collapse in Jacksonville. It seemed like they might be turning things around...
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast'
Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three of the fastest seven runs during the early games in Week 9. His performance sparked reactions from...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Top 13 waiver wire targets for Week 10 of fantasy football: Jeff Wilson Jr. still has plenty of value in Miami
Jeff Wilson Jr. was kicked out of San Francisco, but has quickly found a role, and plenty of carries, in the Miami Dolphins offense.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players
In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
NFL Twitter tirelessly mocks Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after another loss to Seahawks
Despite a two-passing touchdown effort from quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks with a final score of 31-21 on Sunday. Murray, who also added 6o rushing yards on the day, is undoubtedly receiving his fair share of flack on Twitter in the aftermath of the Week 9 loss:
Week 4 PF Rankings: Rookies round out top 10
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Wow, it's already Week 4 of the NBA season...
Tyler Allgeier: A good fantasy back stuck in a bad fantasy spot
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 9 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams' Potential Debut
Jameson Williams is expected to make his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions.
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 at Midseason
Officially at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles stand out as the league’s biggest surprise: They weren’t even the favorite to win their division following the 2022 NFL draft, and seven other teams had better odds to win the NFC. Now, they’re the NFL’s only undefeated team and the odds-on favorite to secure the no. 1 seed in the conference. Other surprise teams at midseason are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams—all for opposite reasons, and you’ll see that reflected in these rankings. The New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks are easily the biggest movers compared to my preseason power rankings, as all three have jumped out of the bottom six and into the top half of the league after hot starts. The only team ranked in the exact same spot it was at the start of the season is the Houston Texans—all the way at the bottom.
