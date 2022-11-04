Officially at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles stand out as the league’s biggest surprise: They weren’t even the favorite to win their division following the 2022 NFL draft, and seven other teams had better odds to win the NFC. Now, they’re the NFL’s only undefeated team and the odds-on favorite to secure the no. 1 seed in the conference. Other surprise teams at midseason are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams—all for opposite reasons, and you’ll see that reflected in these rankings. The New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks are easily the biggest movers compared to my preseason power rankings, as all three have jumped out of the bottom six and into the top half of the league after hot starts. The only team ranked in the exact same spot it was at the start of the season is the Houston Texans—all the way at the bottom.

1 DAY AGO