After taking a day off on Tuesday for Election Day, the NBA is back with 13 games on Wednesday night, including a few rivalry matchups. The first rivalry game takes place in primetime with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the New York Knicks. The Nets have won the last seven matchups between these two teams, but they usually are great games, with five of those seven matchups being decided by five points or less.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO