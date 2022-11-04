ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
FanSided

Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, November 9)

After taking a day off on Tuesday for Election Day, the NBA is back with 13 games on Wednesday night, including a few rivalry matchups. The first rivalry game takes place in primetime with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the New York Knicks. The Nets have won the last seven matchups between these two teams, but they usually are great games, with five of those seven matchups being decided by five points or less.
