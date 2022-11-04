ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, part-time driver for Petty GMS Racing

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR next season, not just as a part-time driver. He will be a part-owner as well. Johnson announced Friday that he has invested in Petty GMS Racing and will run select races as part of what he hopes is an overall eight-to-10 race schedule that also could include an occasional IndyCar or sports car race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
NASCAR Truck Series: Four Takeways from Phoenix

Zane Smith dominates Phoenix to finally win a Truck series title, Majeski sends it, KBM ends it’s dominance with Toyota, and fan favorites with uncertain plans. 1) Zane Smith wins his first Truck Series title, after two second-place championship finishes:. After finishing runner-up two years in a row, Zane...
