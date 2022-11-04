Read full article on original website
Related
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, part-time driver for Petty GMS Racing
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR next season, not just as a part-time driver. He will be a part-owner as well. Johnson announced Friday that he has invested in Petty GMS Racing and will run select races as part of what he hopes is an overall eight-to-10 race schedule that also could include an occasional IndyCar or sports car race.
Sporting News
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2022 Championship 4 at Phoenix
History will be made Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is here, and the race should be a doozy. Last week's race at Martinsville was an instant classic. This week's race will be life-changing. On one side of the title field are the veterans. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday
What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 90-99
Sportscasting names the greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers to race car numbers 90-99. The post The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 90-99 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What Twitter's changes mean for news organizations
Twitter's massive layoffs and business changes could adversely impact news groups that rely on the platform to promote their stories.
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Truck Series: Four Takeways from Phoenix
Zane Smith dominates Phoenix to finally win a Truck series title, Majeski sends it, KBM ends it’s dominance with Toyota, and fan favorites with uncertain plans. 1) Zane Smith wins his first Truck Series title, after two second-place championship finishes:. After finishing runner-up two years in a row, Zane...
NBC Sports
Jimmie Johnson credits Chip Ganassi for suggesting move into NASCAR ownership
AVONDALE, Arizona – Though the advice and support eventually might end their partnership, Jimmie Johnson credits Chip Ganassi as a major reason why he’s entering NASCAR ownership – and possibly exiting IndyCar. After two seasons driving the No. 48 Dallara-Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, a new minority...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series 2022 final standings: Joey Logano's championship season and more by the numbers
With the introduction of the Next Gen car, the 2022 season signaled the very first of a new era of NASCAR racing. And if the season that was serves as any indication, that new era is going to be a very bright one for stock car racing. A total of...
Comments / 0