ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bear Cub Has The Time Of Its Life Trying To Catch Snowflakes

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1jDU_0iyxe34i00

We’ve all seen the nightmarish videos of bears mauling other creatures, further proving the brutality of nature.

Needless to say, these videos are the reason why I’m tempted to bring a baseball bat to a normal hike, in fear I might encounter a 500-pound bear in the woods.

However, every now and then we find these cute videos of bears that prove that every now and then, the creatures are just guys being dudes…

And here is the perfect example.

In this video footage that appears to be taken from a home security camera in the homeowner’s driveway, you can see a bear cub having the absolute time of its life while trying to catch snowflakes in its mouth.

The cub frantically stands up on its hind legs and looks up at the sky, probably wondering what in the hell is falling from the sky.

Check it out:

Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado

And speaking of vicious creatures that at times are just “guys trying to be dudes,” I can’t help but think about this mountain lion.

For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…

They are not to play around with.

Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash, and as the saying goes, if you see one in the wild, it saw you first.

However, we typically only see the gruesome side of mountain lions, and rightfully so, they’re wild animals.

But every now and then we see examples of the creatures just kicking back and having a good time, like a regular house cat.

According to The News & Observer, Thaddeus Wells built a tree swing in the woods by a trail camera in Black Hawk, Colorado, in hopes a few bear cubs would discover it and play on it.

Except, it wasn’t bear cubs that were attracted to the swing, it was a mountain lion.

The mountain lion had been feeding on a deer nearby and was sleeping underneath the swing, when it got curious after the swing hit its paw, and began playing around with it.

Wells told the outlet:

“When I saw this reaction to the swing I laughed and fell in love with her. Who wouldn’t? You can see her mind at work. She seems surprised to find that it moved at all and then surprised to see it swings so far as to hover over her.

She really focuses her attention on it for some time. It’s edited to remove stuff like her tasting and biting the swing.”

Wells also noted that the mountain lion had a swollen jaw, more than likely because the deer it was feeding off of kicked it.

How wholesome.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

223K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy