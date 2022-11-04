ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Potential tropical storm could impact Florida this week

MIAMI -- Our unusual Hurricane Season continues with a late rally in the Tropical Atlantic. I have been watching what is now an area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. It is producing a large area of disorganized thunderstorms. As I've said before, I...
FLORIDA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
1470 WFNT

Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
MICHIGAN STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE

