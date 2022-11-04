Read full article on original website
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CBS News
Powerball $2.04 billion winning ticket sold in California, $1 million winner in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late, but it was worth the wait for someone out west. The lone winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The one-time...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
