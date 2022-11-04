ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury.

