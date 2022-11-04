Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office secures big, portable generator for local emergencies
JOHN DAY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley was in the studio last week and mentioned the Sheriff’s Office was able to secure grant funding through the state, which enabled them to buy a high-capacity generator for emergency situations:. “We’ve picked up a big generator. I think it’s...
Starnes jailed for Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle & more
CANYON CITY – A man was recently sentenced to jail and probation on several charges across multiple cases in Grant County Circuit Court. Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, was sentenced to a total of 20 days in jail and 18 months on Bench Probation. Starnes was convicted on one count of Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, three counts of Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, and one count of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.
Statement on Winter Driving Conditions from Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Original Release from the Baker City Newsletter) The snow is starting to fly. With the snow and cold, public works are out early in the morning checking intersections. Salt, sand, ice, and plowing are very costly. It is a delicate balance between making sure critical routes are clear and other roads are drivable while managing the dollars available to spend on streets. Public works developed a priority map and policy of when, where, and how much snow triggers salt, sand, or plowing. Information about snow management can be located on our website under the public works department. Be careful this winter as we see that beautiful white stuff fall all around.
OTEC encourages folks to be prepared for extended outages
JOHN DAY – Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative are quick to get to work when the power goes out during winter storms. OTEC Communications Manager Joe Hathaway was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently, urging listeners to be prepared for extended outages, should they happen this winter:. “In a winter...
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
Baker Middle School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation Completed
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) Baker Middle School (BMS) students are back in a safer gym following the recent seismic rehabilitation of the space. Superintendent Erin Lair expressed, “We are so thankful for the many partners who helped make this project possible – such as CB Const, Inc; WRK Engineers; Wenaha Group; and First Presbyterian Church of Baker City – as well as the Oregon Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program for the necessary funding.”
Lauren Smith Named New Executive Director of Nursing for Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
BAKER CITY – (Release from Saint Alphonsus) Lauren Smith, MSN, RN has been named Executive Director of Nursing for the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. She brings more than 22 years of nursing experience in critical care, performance and process improvement, risk management, and clinic operations. Smith joins Saint Alphonsus...
