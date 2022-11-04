One of the finest bluegrass bands in central Kentucky, No Tools Loaned, will perform the second concert of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2022-23 subscription concert series at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Admission is $15, tickets are available at the door and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

IRONTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO