Ironton Tribune
Ironton man killed by train
An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
Ironton Tribune
No Tools Loaned bringing bluegrass to Ironton
One of the finest bluegrass bands in central Kentucky, No Tools Loaned, will perform the second concert of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2022-23 subscription concert series at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Admission is $15, tickets are available at the door and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.
Ironton Tribune
McKenzie to be Veterans Day speaker
ASHLAND, Ky. – In honor of Veterans Day, Dr. Teresa McKenzie will speak at Ashland Community and Technical College about the history of women in the military. The presentation will take place on Thursday, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in Room L275 of the College Drive Campus. The event is...
Ironton Tribune
ACTC to have Native American Heritage Month event
ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to host a speaker on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the College Drive Campus in honor of Native American Heritage Month. Speaking at the event will be West Virginia’s Doug Wood, whose early interest in Eastern Woodland American...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton councilman accused of theft
An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft. According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
Ironton Tribune
Readers wanted
Volunteers needed for event at schools in Lawrence County. United Way of the River Cities is hosting its biggest volunteer-driven effort ever with Read Across the River Cities on Nov. 15. This year will be the first time UWCR has hosted the event and it is part of the organization’s...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Out standing in their fields
South Point Elementary School students decorated the school’s lawn for fall by making scarecrows for the last week of October. Each classroom built one, based on a book, which were then put on display for judges, as well as the public during the school’s Halloween parade. First place...
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: SSDI is there for veterans
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov 11. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Ironton Tribune
EMS director, girlfriend arrested for domestic violence
COAL GROVE — The executive director of operations of the Lawrence County EMS and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday on domestic violence charges. Robert “Mac” Yates was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Juanita Devers was also arrested for...
