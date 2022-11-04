(A rare Holiday on Friday)....It will be Veterans Day. The holiday is always November 11, no matter what day it falls on. This year, Veterans Day is this Friday. Schools and most government establishments will be closed that day, including the Cities, County and the Imperial Irrigation District. On Friday the City of Brawley will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It will begin at 11:00 am and will be held at the Veterans Memorial Wall on Main Street. The City of El Centro will also be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It begins at 11:00 am and will be held in the Veterans Wall at Bucklin Park. Both Ceremonies are to honor the men and women who have and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. On Saturday the American Legion Post 25 will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ, that includes beans and salad from 12 noon until 5 pm. There is a $13 donation. You can pick up or dine in. It will be held at 569 Broadway in El Centro. Tickets are currently available in the bar.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO