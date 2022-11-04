Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Board Of Supervisors
(County Board of Supervisors)....Their weekly meeting is Tuesday. The Board begins the meeting with a proclamation. They will declare November 27 through December 3 as Farmworker Appreciation Week. The annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast will be held during that week. During the meeting the Public Health Department will update COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. The Imperial County Behavioral Health Advisory Board Annual Report will be presented. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will discuss grants and grant applications. And the Board will discuss a letter to Dee Dee Myers, inviting her to visit Imperial County and tour the Lithium Valley and discuss opportunities to collaborate and enable regional economic development. Myers is the Senior Advisor and Director of California Governor's Office of Business and Economic development. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom, Live Stream or in person.
kxoradio.com
VA Clinic In El Centro Is Still Closed
(Veterans Clinic in El Centro still being repaired)....The Clinic was damaged in the storm that hit in late October. It has been closed for repairs since then. They are not accepting in-person visits, but they are providing services that can be conducted over the phone. The latest report is that work is being done on the floors and it could be ready to open next week.
kxoradio.com
COVID 19 Cases
(Active COVID 19 Cases)....The number of active COVID 19 cases updated. County Public Health updated the numbers Tuesday morning. According to the new numbers there are currently 203 active COVID 19 cases in Imperial County. That is about 50 more than what was previously reported. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 6.30, with a positivity rate of 8.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus are now at 957.
kxoradio.com
Library Officially Opens Thursday
(New Public Library in El Centro)...It will officially open Thursday. The opening day celebration will run from 4 to 6 pm. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at 4:30 pm. The new Library is located at 1198 North Imperial Avenue. The City of El Centro says the library is the community's newest resource to meet the educational, informational, cultural and recreational needs of the diverse El Centro Community. Those attending the opening day ceremonies can tour the library, sign up for a library card, and participate in opening day activities featuring local vendors and community partners. There will be free food for the first 200 guests and fun activities, including costumed characters, book signing, crawl, climb and play equipment and more. The library had operated in a temporary location for the past 10 years, after the Library on State Street was destroyed by an earthquake. The New Library will open for business on a regular basis on November 14. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 10 am to 7 pm, and Friday and Saturdays from 10 am until 6 pm.
kxoradio.com
Schools Locked Down
A report of a man with a gun prompted authorities to lock down McKinley Elementary School and Kennedy Middle School in El Centro. El Centro Police received a report of a man with a gun walking northbound on 6th Street at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. The nearby schools were notified, and both went into lock down. Police scoured the neighborhood but were unable to locate anyone with a gun. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.
kxoradio.com
Friday Is Veteran's day
(A rare Holiday on Friday)....It will be Veterans Day. The holiday is always November 11, no matter what day it falls on. This year, Veterans Day is this Friday. Schools and most government establishments will be closed that day, including the Cities, County and the Imperial Irrigation District. On Friday the City of Brawley will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It will begin at 11:00 am and will be held at the Veterans Memorial Wall on Main Street. The City of El Centro will also be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It begins at 11:00 am and will be held in the Veterans Wall at Bucklin Park. Both Ceremonies are to honor the men and women who have and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. On Saturday the American Legion Post 25 will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ, that includes beans and salad from 12 noon until 5 pm. There is a $13 donation. You can pick up or dine in. It will be held at 569 Broadway in El Centro. Tickets are currently available in the bar.
kxoradio.com
BP Assists ECPD
El Centro Police got an assist from a U. S. Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent made a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver in the area of 5th and Euclid at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Border Patrol notified the El Centro Police Department who responded and administered a field sobriety test to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was then arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving under the Influence.
kxoradio.com
Accident Blocks Highway
A traffic accident late Saturday night resulted in major injuries and blocked Highway 86 for several hours. The accident occurred at about 11:15 pm. Saturday on southbound Highway 86 near Marina Drive in the Salton City area. Two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over and ended up in the center median. One individual was life-flited from the scene with what were described as major injuries The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
CBP Seizes Almost 500 Pounds Of Meth
(Illegal Narcotics found in railcars).....US Customs and Border Protectiuon enconuntered the narcotics. They were inspecting rail cars at the Calexico Port. They discovered just over 486 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three rail cars in two different events during routine inspections. The total estimated value of the seized narcotics came in at almost $600,000. There have not been any arrests, but the events remain under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Shooting In Calipatria
(Shooting reported Saturday evening)...Three people were reportedly shot in the incident. Not a lot of details have been released. In a statement from Calipatria police, three suffered wounds in a shooting. They say it was reported at around 6:00 pm Saturday evening at an apartment complex on East Bonita in Calipat. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Two were flown out of the county. The wounds are reportedly non-life threatening. No suspects have been arrested, but police say they are investigating suspects. They did not say how many. Police do have a description of a suspect vehicle, a dark colored Honda. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calipatria Police Department.
Comments / 0