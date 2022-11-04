INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer will be making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 this week. The Tigers were selected as the No. 5 seed in the Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament, set to begin on Friday (Nov. 11). FHSU will take on conference rival Emporia State, which received the No. 4 seed, in the opening round, at 10 a.m.

