Wagner makes all-tourney team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State women’s basketball guard Katie Wagner was one of eight players listed on the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team, announced Monday evening (Nov. 8) by the MIAA office. The Maize, Kan. native averaged a double-double on the weekend, totaling 26 points, 25...
Volleyball finishes season with victory
The 2022 Fort Hays State volleyball senior class put together an impressive performance in their final contest inside Gross Memorial Coliseum Saturday evening (Nov. 5), helping the Tigers complete the season sweep of Missouri Southern with a four-set win, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17. Fort Hays State (11-17, 6-14 MIAA) dominated in nearly every facet of the game to win its fifth-straight over Missouri Southern (13-16, 8-12 MIAA) and even up the all-time series, 32-32.
Women’s basketball opens season 1-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 3 Fort Hays State women’s basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after a 45-43 win over Southern Nazarene Sunday afternoon (Nov. 6) on the final day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers built an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter and held on for the duration of the contest to hand Southern Nazarene its second loss of the weekend.
Women 5th, men 10th at conference meet
JOPLIN, Mo. – Two runners from the Fort Hays State women’s cross country team earned All-MIAA honors Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the 2022 MIAA Championships, helping the Tigers to a fifth-place finish out of the 13 league teams. Missouri Southern hosted this year’s six-kilometer championship race at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Football wins third game of season
Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday (Nov. 5) at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had...
Women’s soccer No. 5 seed in regional
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer will be making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 this week. The Tigers were selected as the No. 5 seed in the Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament, set to begin on Friday (Nov. 11). FHSU will take on conference rival Emporia State, which received the No. 4 seed, in the opening round, at 10 a.m.
Doud, Walsh earn tourney honors
BETHANY, Okla. – Ethan Doud and Tadhg Walsh of FHSU Men’s Soccer were named to the GAC/MIAA All-Tournament Team, announced following the championship match on Sunday. Southern Nazarene won the tournament by a score of 1-0 over Rogers State, taking the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Volleyball ends season with senior-day victory
PHOTOS BY TIM SCHOEPLFIN, EMMA PLANK & CAYDEN SANDERS. Entering their final regular season contest, the Fort Hays State volleyball team was looking to get a win on Saturday after a loss to in-state rival Pitt State the night before. The loss to the Gorillas eliminated the Tigers from playing...
Changes coming to state Board of Education
At least three newcomers — and a potential fourth — will be elected to the Kansas State Board of Education following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Two of those new members defeated incumbents in the primary and are running unopposed in the general election. Cathy Hopkins, a Hays resident...
