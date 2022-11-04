Titans film study: Kristian Fulton becoming a lockdown cornerback

The Tennessee Titans dismantled the Houston Texans on Sunday. Outside of a garbage-time touchdown drive, the Titans defense made the Texans look like a college team.

This is no surprise considering how locked-in the defense has been in recent weeks. One of the biggest reasons the Titans’ defense has been able to play at such a high level is the continued development of Kristian Fulton.

Fulton has gone from good to great so far this season and he closes off one side of the field when he is playing his best. We saw that on Sunday in H-Town.

Fulton’s stats look incredible. He allowed only one catch despite being targeted seven times. The one catch he allowed went for NEGATIVE yardage.

He seemed to know exactly what was coming, whether that be dropping perfectly into his zone to take away a red-zone touchdown chance or basically running the receiver’s route in man coverage.

Fulton was on his “A” game.

Looking at the numbers from recent weeks and you can see this isn’t a one-time showing, either.

Over the past three weeks, Fulton has been thrown at 17 times and given up only six catches for 38 yards and zero touchdowns while also snagging an interception and giving up a passer rating of 19.5 overall.

He truly is blossoming into a lockdown corner. What we saw on Sunday in Houston has to be replicated over the next few weeks as the Titans take on tougher teams, but it was a performance that has to have you excited about what Fulton may be doing by the end of the year!

With that being said, let’s step into the film room and see how he did it.

Play No. 1

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Fulton’s instincts and quickness are off the charts.

The Texans try to run a pick play here where the inside slot man sets a screen on Fulton so Brevin Jordan (No. 9) can quickly come inside for an easy catch.

I must say, running this play against cornerbacks using tight ends is quite the decision.

The moment Jordan puts his outside foot in the ground to hit the slant, Fulton also begins to dart forward. This is where the quickness matters; Fulton not only has time to cut off the route and get the pick, but he has time to avoid the pick and still make the play. Elite quicks.

Play No. 2

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The hip fluidity from Fulton sticks out as well. He is so good at flipping his hips to change directions or stay with receivers. It’s on full display in this red-zone rep.

Fulton is playing the deep third here. He watches the outside receiver to make sure he wasn’t pushing vertical to the sideline where it would take longer to cut off.

Once he sees the outside threat sit down, he flips his hips more inside and drops back to take away the tight end going vertical. If this ball was actually accurate, it’s another pick. Fulton read it so well and has the hips to make it happen.

Play No. 3

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Pure man defense here — Fulton is matched up one-on-one at the top.

This is all technique. Fulton stays on the inside of the receiver knowing that he has help to the outside. The sideline is Fulton’s friend here so as long as he doesn’t let the receiver cross his face to the inside, Fulton can force him towards the sideline.

Love watching Fulton open his hips and turn with the receiver here. He’s constantly pushing him more to the sideline to squeeze the amount of space. There is no way for the receiver to catch this ball in bounds by the time Fulton is done and he knocks the pass away with ease.

Play No. 4

AP Photo/Daniel Cole, file

Someone play the Shakira song because the HIPS DON’T LIE!!

The receiver runs an in-breaking route on this one, but watch Fulton after he decides to go inside. Watch how his hips move as he goes from a back pedal to a lateral glide. No stiffness at all, fluid as possible. This allows Fulton to stay at the same speed while changing directions.

He runs this route for the receiver because he’s quick enough to get to the spot at the same time despite spending most of the play moving backwards — it’s so impressive.

Play No. 5

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, we have spent our time discussing coverage, but Fulton has been displaying a ton of physicality recently, also. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has praised Fulton’s willingness to make tackles, something e see that here.

The only completion Fulton allowed all day and it went for -3 yards. What I love is how Fulton rotates slightly, turning his back to the sideline so he can keep contain. Then he shoots forward and makes a nice wrap-up tackle for the loss. Recognition, technique, quickness, and physicality all on display.

Wrapping it up

Syndication: The Tennessean

Fulton isn’t quite to an All-Pro level yet, and it is mostly because of consistency.

We see the flashes but haven’t seen him put it together week-to-week for a whole season. He is well on his way now after a good 2021 and start to this season.

Kevin Byard said he expected a Pro-Bowl year from Fulton, and he is getting it.

As mentioned earlier, this next stretch of games includes the Chiefs’ passing attack, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and potentially Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins.

Then, of course, [REDACTED] in Week 13.

We will know who the real Kristian Fulton is soon, but if his recent play is any indicator, the LSU product is becoming the lockdown corner the Titans hoped for.