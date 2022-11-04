ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

A couple great days before temperatures tumble

Our Wednesday is shaping up to be a great one. It will be less windy, we keep the sunshine around and temperatures will rise to the 70s! Indianapolis hit a high temperature of 61° on Tuesday afternoon. We will be feeling temperatures close to that by the lunch hour today. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be running ~15° above average.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

How to safely travel during winter weather

This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Winter weather is no stranger to Indiana. Well, neither is driving in winter weather. When winter weather watches and warnings are issued, you should change your normal travel routine, if you can. Add more time to travel to your destination. Let...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Inflation, abortion remain top issues for voters as election nears

INDIANAPOLIS – With the midterms approaching, inflation and abortion have been the biggest issues being talked about on the campaign trail. And polling shows they remain important to voters as well. At the federal level, Republicans are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate. And for the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Morales claims victory in Secretary of State’s race

INDIANAPOLIS — With a double digit lead in votes Tuesday night, Diego Morales declared himself the winner of Indiana’s Secretary of State race. The race had not been called when he made the declaration in front of the crowd at the Indiana Republican Party’s 2022 Election Night Watch Party in the JW Marriott.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

What you can (and cannot) do at Indiana polling places on Election Day

If you are a proud Hoosier Democrat, Republican, or Libertarian planning to vote, there are some things you need to know. Like how your freedoms of speech and expression are limited at Indiana polling places. The section of law (Indiana Code 3-14-3-6) deals with the crime of ‘electioneering’. It details...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy