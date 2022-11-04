ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA wins national outreach award

The national honor is for a program boosting economic development in Georgia. The University of Georgia won the national Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ highest award for public service for the Archway Partnership, an outreach program through which select rural communities have access to the resources and expertise of the university.
Celebration of Life Service set for Vince Dooley

The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will be in effect.
Air Force vet, UGA grad takes flight

Edgar L. Helmey waited in the cockpit of the single-engine T-6 for clearance to take off. His feet held firmly to the brakes. His knees, however, were shaking. It was 1952 on a Lakeland, Florida, airstrip. By this point, Helmey had flown dozens of times without incident in Air Force...
