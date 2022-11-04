Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UGA wins national outreach award
The national honor is for a program boosting economic development in Georgia. The University of Georgia won the national Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ highest award for public service for the Archway Partnership, an outreach program through which select rural communities have access to the resources and expertise of the university.
Celebration of Life Service set for Vince Dooley
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will be in effect.
Air Force vet, UGA grad takes flight
Edgar L. Helmey waited in the cockpit of the single-engine T-6 for clearance to take off. His feet held firmly to the brakes. His knees, however, were shaking. It was 1952 on a Lakeland, Florida, airstrip. By this point, Helmey had flown dozens of times without incident in Air Force...
Election 2022 in Photos: Democrats Work To Expand in Oglethorpe County
Students in the Advanced Photojournalism course were charged with showing the story of campaign workers during the 2022 midterm election cycle. Working with canvassers, organizers and volunteers, they researched who makes campaigns and elections happen, then spent time in the field with them.
Review: Gyro Wrap’s Return Introduces New Generation to Signature Dishes
One of the most difficult parts of leaving my hometown of Pensacola, Florida, for college in Athens was bidding farewell to the Syrian family recipes and my mother’s talented hands that put dishes like sour sumac tabbouleh on the dinner table after every long day. That was until I...
