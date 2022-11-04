Read full article on original website
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree police share tips to stop porch pirates from hijacking holidaysHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
pmq.com
Mici Italian Offers Family-Sized Lasagna Pans for the Holidays
Mici Italian’s lasagna pans are made with a third-generation Miceli family recipe. Big families need big meals during the holiday season, and Mici Italian will be ready with its housemade lasagna pans for pick-up orders starting next month. Made with a Tuscan meat sauce, the lasagna is a third-generation...
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats
TripAdvisor found the most popular U.S. restaurants serving 'great food that won’t break the bank.'
Elton John In Denver Was Fantastic. Here Are Some Pix From The Show
We had the privilege of heading down to Denver to see Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," and it did not disappoint. Here's a look into this epic concert in case you didn't get to attend or just want to relive the magic. Pictures From The Elton...
A human story: Caught in the housing crunch with nowhere to go
Month after month it has worn on. Lou Erickson has searched, called, visited and called again. But there's no place to go. She and her 40-year-old learning disabled daughter are finding themselves without a home. "It's so emotional because it's embarrassing. You work 45 years," she began. Last year Lou finally retired from her job as a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital as her hips began to fail her and she couldn't stay on her feet that long anymore. "I was so proud that I got there and I did it," she said of reaching...
94kix.com
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
Aurora hotel refunds guest's deposit after months of waiting
No wrong is too big or too small for Contact Denver7 to tackle. So when a Colorado visitor couldn't get his hotel deposit back, our consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen went to work to get results.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
CBS News
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
1037theriver.com
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Man dies in Denver stabbing
Police in Denver are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on East Colfax Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
coloradohomesmag.com
Light up the Night at the Denver Botanic Gardens
Whether or not the weather is frightful is debatable, but once the holidays roll around, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: Festive light shows make the season magical. Denver Botanic Gardens lights up the Denver metro area with Blossoms of Light each winter. Ranked by CNN as one...
denverite.com
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
Emotional support animal stolen from Aurora convenience store
An Aurora man is looking for his emotional support animal after he said it was stolen.
Denver Zoo rhino is sporting a stylish anklet, and here's why
DENVER — Rudy the black rhino is a style icon – at least according to Denver Zoo, which the 29-year-old rhinoceros calls home – but his latest bling is more than just a statement piece. Rudy is sporting an anklet that functions as an activity tracker. As...
KDVR.com
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
