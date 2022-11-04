It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).

