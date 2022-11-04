Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles star hurt in Ravens’ Monday Night Football win over Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in his first game since signing last month with the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Jackson was targeted twice by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the 35-year-old wideout pulling down one reception for 16 yards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Here are 5 Eagles things to watch in 2nd half of season: NFC seeding, MVP talk, more
It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to show the league that
Eagles’ Lane Johnson has target date for retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle has hinted at his timeline for retirement. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reported that the 32-year-old said he’s thought about finishing 2022 and then playing “two more” years. Per Tolentino:. “’To be honest...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Eagles will be ‘hard pressed’ to maintain pace on offense, NFL insider says
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFL halfway through the 18-week regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But it won’t be easy for the Eagles to run the table and become the first team to finish the regular season undefeated since...
