Milwaukee, WI

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

When the Milwaukee Bucks missed the chance to get Stephen Curry

Delving into "what-ifs" is mostly a futile exercise. But every now and then, it's worth looking back at a what-if scenario and examining how things might have been different. The Milwaukee Bucks had a chance to get Stephen Curry in a trade in 2012, but they rejected the offer, and it's fair to wonder how things might have been different if they had pulled the trigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bucks defeat Timberwolves for first 8-0 start

Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year

MILWAUKEE -- — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NESN

Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status Monday vs. Hawks revealed

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left knee soreness. It didn’t matter much as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 108-94 win without the Greek Freak. He should be back in the lineup quickly, however. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probably for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
MILWAUKEE, WI

