FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
When the Milwaukee Bucks missed the chance to get Stephen Curry
Delving into "what-ifs" is mostly a futile exercise. But every now and then, it's worth looking back at a what-if scenario and examining how things might have been different. The Milwaukee Bucks had a chance to get Stephen Curry in a trade in 2012, but they rejected the offer, and it's fair to wonder how things might have been different if they had pulled the trigger.
Ex-Lakers Player Throws Major Shade At The Team
Do you agree with Dwight Howard's opinion about the Lakers?
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ranking the Milwaukee Bucks Star’s 5 Greatest Seasons
Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated in many seasons, which is why he's been an NBA All-Star for six years in a row. The post Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ranking the Milwaukee Bucks Star’s 5 Greatest Seasons appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Yardbarker
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far -- well, except for one. In Indiana, the...
Yardbarker
Bucks defeat Timberwolves for first 8-0 start
Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11...
ESPN
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE -- — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as...
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the NBA MVP ladder ahead of Luka Doncic
The undefeated start to the season has put Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on top of the list.
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status Monday vs. Hawks revealed
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left knee soreness. It didn’t matter much as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 108-94 win without the Greek Freak. He should be back in the lineup quickly, however. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probably for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Less than 10 games into the new NBA season, the situation in Brooklyn has turned volatile. Amid the firing of Steve Nash, and the start of the process to hire his replacement, Kyrie Irving made himself the center of attention again by promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."
After starting the season 0-5, the Lakers showed some signs of life last week, grabbing some well-earned wins to break their five-game losing streak. Sadly for Lakers Nation, the team's success would be short-lived. Their loss to Cleveland on Sunday evening marked their second-straight defeat, and now they stand at just 2-7 overall.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
ESPN
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
