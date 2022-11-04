ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley

Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Eater

Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella

A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Liholiho Yacht Club Is Finally Moving Back Into Its Original Nob Hill Home

Liholiho Yacht Club, chef Ravi Kapur’s culinary homage to his Hawaiian heritage, is back at 871 Sutter Street and sporting a new look. The restaurant will reopen on November 22 after a number of big moves for the team behind the business during the last few years, including hosting a chocolate start-up behind its closed doors and opening the also-popular Good Good Culture Club in the Mission District. The San Francisco Chronicle reports fan-favorite dishes, including the nori crackers and pineapple ice cream, will be on the menu once more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project

Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theoldmotor.com

Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”

Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

