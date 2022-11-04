Read full article on original website
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley
Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
Eater
Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella
A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
7x7.com
In 'Haight Ashbury Portraits', Elaine Mayes captures the reality of '60s San Francisco.
In the lore of San Francisco, the Summer of Love looms large, but the moment was fleeting. When the excitement died down and the press cleared out, the euphoria that drove the Haight’s youth culture turned darker and harder edged. It wasn’t long after that photojournalist Elaine Mayes moved...
Eater
Liholiho Yacht Club Is Finally Moving Back Into Its Original Nob Hill Home
Liholiho Yacht Club, chef Ravi Kapur’s culinary homage to his Hawaiian heritage, is back at 871 Sutter Street and sporting a new look. The restaurant will reopen on November 22 after a number of big moves for the team behind the business during the last few years, including hosting a chocolate start-up behind its closed doors and opening the also-popular Good Good Culture Club in the Mission District. The San Francisco Chronicle reports fan-favorite dishes, including the nori crackers and pineapple ice cream, will be on the menu once more.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
multihousingnews.com
BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
theoldmotor.com
Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”
Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
