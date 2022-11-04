Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Laredo named one of worst places for 'giving thanks' this Thanksgiving
On Monday, financial website WalletHub released a roundup of the best places to go for Thanksgiving and Laredo claimed the bottom spot in one of the main subcategories while earning high marks for its weather and safety. To determine the list, the report considers five main categories for the 100...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo teachers reflect on burnout in the profession
One of the most significant jobs in society is that of teachers, as they have to mold the youth and prepare them for later in life by going into a school of higher education or the workforce. Yet it is also a demanding job, and teachers are currently feeling it.
sheltonherald.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s...
sheltonherald.com
Viswanath, King head to runoff for District VI
Voters in City of Laredo District VI will have to go to the polls one more time to choose who will represent them in a runoff contest that will be between L. “Vish” Viswanath and Dr. Tyler King. In the unofficial results released late Tuesday night, Viswanath took...
sheltonherald.com
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
sheltonherald.com
Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state's 2020 election results. Her...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's mayoral race: Martinez, Trevino advance to runoff
The Laredo mayoral race is heading for a runoff election as two candidates emerged from a race with five candidates all receiving strong support. Mercurio “Merc” Martinez and Dr. Victor Trevino have advanced to a runoff election after racking up 21.78% and 21.01% of the vote, respectively. A runoff was always likely due to the difficulty for one individual to reach 50% with 10 candidates.
sheltonherald.com
B&W nature photography exhibit debuting at LC this week
Laredo College’s latest exhibit will excite photography and nature lovers alike with a variety of breathtaking sights from across the United States. LC Art Faculty Matthew Jessie’s “Temporal Nature” is an ongoing series of black and white photographs emphasizing the importance for greater consideration of the natural world in the 21st century. The opening reception is slated for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public.
sheltonherald.com
Early voting numbers down as Election Day arrives
Early voting turnout was lower this year than it was in 2018, according to the Texas Secretary of State. About 5.5 million Texans cast a ballot in person or by mail during the nearly two weeks of early voting that ended Friday. They account for roughly 31 percent of the state’s 17.7 million registered voters.
sheltonherald.com
Melissa Cigarroa wins City Council District III position
Melissa R. Cigarroa won the race to represent Laredo City Council District III on Tuesday outright, avoiding a runoff despite three other opponents. Cigarroa took 2,426 votes, giving her 54.06% to avoid a runoff after obtaining more than half the vote. Jerry Perez took second with 1,154 votes, or 25.71%....
sheltonherald.com
City health educator highlights diabetes public program
Amid talks about improving the medical underserved designation of Laredo, having accessible options to healthier foods and opening doors to better quality of life, reaching a good healthy life is not as simple as some may think. With a community health assessment and community needs assessment on the way, residents...
sheltonherald.com
‘Yes, I will vote!’ campaign strives to increase voting numbers throughout Laredo
Laredoans will have one last chance to go out and vote on Tuesday when Election Day arrives — a day stipulated by law — to exercise their right to vote and choose their representatives after the early voting period ended on Friday. After intense political campaigns by candidates...
sheltonherald.com
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of...
sheltonherald.com
2022 Webb County Early Voting Results
Editor's Note: These early voting results have been supplanted by the final unofficial voting results available here. Below are the early voting results provided for the Webb County Elections Administration Office. The information provided includes only early voting and mail-in ballots, and does not include voters who cast their ballot...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo City Council District I headed to runoff
The Laredo City Council District I race is headed to a runoff between Gilbert Gonzalez and Patty Tijerina San Miguel. Gonzalez received 39.43% of the vote to secure a spot in the runoff with 1,635 votes. San Miguel received 27.63% with 1,146 votes to earn the other spot. G. “Gigi” Rodriguez fell just short of reaching the runoff as she had 1,028 votes for 24.79%. Maxine Rebeles received the other 8.15% with 338 votes.
sheltonherald.com
Haunted house operators discuss the Halloween businesses
The spooky business in Laredo can really pay, and it shows as Laredo this Halloween was home to various haunted houses. All three of these businesspeople have shown what is like to maintain a haunted house, how difficult it can get and also why it continues to be a thriving business.
sheltonherald.com
John Larson wins Connecticut's 1st congressional district race
U.S. Rep. John B. Larson overwhelmingly earned reelection Tuesday, defeating his Republican challenger, Larry Lazor, by a significant margin. The Associated Press called the race at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, when Larson held about 57 percent of the vote with 71 percent reporting. Lazor was well behind, at 41.2 percent. Larson...
sheltonherald.com
Election Day 2022 in CT: Voters head to the polls to vote for governor, Senate and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the latest updates and eventual results, follow our Connecticut election results live blog. Alma Faham, an immigrant from Jordan, was able to vote Tuesday for the first time, casting a ballot at Danbury High School. "This is the...
sheltonherald.com
Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center hosting gala with Joe Brand
The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center is partnering with Joe Brand to raise funds on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the Runway for A Cause Gala and Style Show. The theme for this year’s event is “Champagne & Chocolates” for the gala that begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Laredo Country Club. It will feature some of the latest fashion trends around the world.
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball cruises over Stonehill in season-opener despite injury to Jordan Hawkins
HARTFORD — Adama Sanogo was back to his dominant self, virtually unstoppable inside. But otherwise, the UConn men's basketball team had a very different look in its season-opener Monday night. A host of Husky newcomers made their respective debuts at XL Center, and most provided good first impressions in...
Comments / 0