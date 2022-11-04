ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bh4zF_0iyxWDbD00

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea academy player Jude Soonsup-Bell.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City are trying their very best to build one of the best academy's in world football. City signed Everton's highly rated Scottish youngster Emilio Lawrence yesterday, and now have their sights on a Chelsea starlet.

Jude Soonsup-Bell is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the Chelsea academy, and is admired internally at Chelsea. Soonsup-Bell is tipped to push into the first-team, but Manchester City have other ideas.

Reports are suggesting Manchester City have opened talks to sign the Chelsea youth player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSrro_0iyxWDbD00
Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Jude Soonsup-Bell.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Standard Sport, Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell. City are building for the future, and they want the Chelsea striker to be part of that future.

Chelsea signed Jude Soonsup-Bell from Swindon Youth in 2015, and he has turned into one of the most highly rated players in their academy ever since. With 28 goals and 7 assists in 77 games, the player is proving his worth in the academy.

Manchester City are on a new regime of signing youth and building for the future, and they want Soonsup-Bell to be part of that future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oahxG_0iyxWDbD00
Chelsea are unlikely to want to sell Jude Soonsup-Bell.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are unlikely to want to part ways with Soonsup-Bell, but as Manchester City found out themselves when Charlie McNeill joined Manchester United, it's not always possible to keep a youth star at the club.

This is one to keep a keen eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Arsenal beat Chelsea: Are Gunners now ‘the real deal’?

First Arsenal brushed aside Tottenham. Then overcame Liverpool. And now the Gunners will spend another few days at the top of the Premier League table after another statement win over Chelsea. After Manchester City went to the summit on Saturday courtesy of Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty against Fulham, Arsenal responded...
ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
NBC Sports

Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham

Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
SB Nation

Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It only made sense after...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
ESPN

Wolfsburg stun Borussia Dortmund to stretch unbeaten run

VfL Wolfsburg scored at the start and the end of the game to battle past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday, stretching their unbeaten run to seven consecutive matches and snapping their opponents' three-game winning streak. Dortmund, who had carved out a three-game winning run for the first time this season...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy