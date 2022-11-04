Venetian-born Pasta Franchise DalMoros to Open Two South Florida Locations

Founded in 2012 by seventh-generation Venetian chef Gabriele Dal Moro , DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go opened its first location in the United States in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 27, 2021. The chain has quickly established itself, opening a location in Tampa last month and expecting another new location in Sarasota soon. DalMoros is also preparing to open two locations in South Florida, in West Palm Beach and in Delray Beach .

“We are the first fast casual Italian restaurant where you’re able to get fresh pasta that’s made right in front you, served in a to-go container,” owner David Caruso told What Now on Thursday. “You can enjoy a quality Italian meal without having to go to a formal restaurant, with a napkin on your lap, and pay three times the price.”

The DalMoros menu offers a build-your-own approach to pasta. To start, pick a shape: Fusilli, Rigatoni, Fettuccini, or Bigoli. Then select a sauce from meat sauces like Amatriciana ( Fresh Tomato Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Black Pepper ), vegetarian sauces like Boscaiola ( White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, Garlic ), and vegan sauces like Napoletana (Fresh Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Garlic, Black Pepper, Fresh Basil). Finish off with toppings like chicken, bacon, green olives, mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Parmigiano, and more.

Asked what his own personal favorite selection was, Caruso confessed: the Amatriciana with Pancetta imported from Italy.

DalMoros is expecting to open its West Palm beach and Delray Beach locations in the beginning of next year.

