Fred Flintstone
4d ago
I’m sure he’s the pillar of his community, and Thanks to our slide in Gov Hack Hochul, he’s already back out to pillage another community. Chop off a hand and he won’t steal anymore.
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
wwnytv.com
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor is accused of not doing work he was paid for. State police say they arrested 34-year-old Cameron Hasner on a warrant issued after a 21-count indictment. He’s accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and...
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County business owner arrested after defrauding people by issuing bad checks
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Jefferson County man was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment after New York State Police say he defrauded multiple people by issuing bad checks. Owner of Bedrock Property Management Cameron Hasner is facing charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing bad checks,...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:. Even though what he did was criminal, he...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
cnyhomepage.com
Alexandria Bay man in critical condition following motorcycle, truck crash
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release. Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.
localsyr.com
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
informnny.com
Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County
CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
informnny.com
Driver airlifted to Syracuse after roll-over crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 63-year-old Ernest A....
wwnytv.com
Thelma Schneider, 96, of Henderson Harbor
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old. Thelma was the only child of Arthur and Thelma Buhrow in Chicago, Ill. She enrolled in President Roosevelt’s Cadet Nursing Corp., of WWII, graduating from Cook County School of Nursing in 1948.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence Michael Dance, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This missive is to note the passing of my youngest brother, Lawrence Michael Dancer, former honored Sergeant of the U.S Army, friend, and loving father. He has joined his elder brother James, father, Kenneth Sr., and mother, Ann, all of Watertown, NY, beyond the veil.
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Waylon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waylon is a sweetheart who would do best in a home with no other dogs. Jefferson County SPCA board member Kim Couch says the 6-year-old is energetic and needs to be taught a few boundaries. She also talked about Pets for Patriots, a program the...
wwnytv.com
Millions of state dollars will help ease water woes
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars will go to two Jefferson County water projects, and for one community, it will likely mean an end to its water woes. Jugs of water sit in Merredith Lehman’s bathroom. It’s a precaution. A water main break in...
wwnytv.com
Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Co. Rt 47, Carthage, passed away early Friday morning, November 4,2022 at Carthage Area Hospital following a brief illness. Rita was born July 19,1955 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Stevens) Garvin. She was a 1973 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and later attended Canton. She was previously married to Michael Romeo. Rita was a server, working her entire life in the food service industry. She worked for family-owned businesses including Shuler’s Restaurant and retiring at Fairgrounds Inn Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10-12 noon with a memorial service at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
