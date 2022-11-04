ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Buried Car in Dead Owner’s Silicon Valley Backyard May Have Been Insurance Fraud

By Aaron Cole
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSYEb_0iyxUu2g00 NBC Bay Area via YouTube

The saga of a buried 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL found in a Silicon Valley backyard took another turn Thursday when police said they believed the car might have been part of an elaborate insurance-fraud scheme . The car was unearthed during a landscaping project at the home on Oct. 20, when sheriff’s deputies began investigating.

In a statement, Atherton, California police said recovery efforts initially focused on what cadaver dogs suspected were human remains, although none were found after the car was towed away. Instead, the coupe was buried under 4 to 5 feet of dirt and filled with cement bags but was reported to police and insurance companies as stolen in 1992. According to NBC Bay Area , the owner of the car and house, John Lew, had a decades-long history of arrests for fraud and was convicted in 1965 of killing his girlfriend. That verdict was later overturned, but Lew was convicted in 1977 for attempted murder and served three years in prison for that crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMOkz_0iyxUu2g00
NBC Bay Area

“It may be a fraud case, maybe foul play. Hey, it could just be an eccentric who thought it would be fun to bury a car in the ground,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told NBC .

In 1999, Lew reportedly paid $50,000 to sink a $1.2 million yacht near the Golden Gate Bridge. In 2000, Lew was convicted of insurance fraud.

Lew died in 2015, one year after he moved out of the house where the Mercedes was found in October.

Got a tip? Send it in to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt

MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Woman's Car at San Jose Gas Station

A South Bay mother managed to record the moment a knife-wielding man attacked her car while she was at a gas station in San Jose. Isabel Cruz said she just paid for gas at a Quik Stop on Lucretia Avenue when the man, who was previously yelling obscenities while at a nearby bus stop, came up behind her car, punched a window and then slashed a tire with a large knife.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy