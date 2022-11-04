Read full article on original website
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
CNET
November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?
Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000
Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Hundreds of families set to receive $400 a month for two years – are you eligible?
LOW-income families in Coachella, California can now apply for a universal basic income program offering $400 a month for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program is partnering with Mission Asset Fund to provide 140 families with cash assistance. This money will be given as a gift and does...
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
ValueWalk
IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: When Will You Get Your November Check?
Whether you're new to receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you're likely wondering when you'll get your November payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and when exactly you first started receiving the SSDI money. It follows...
