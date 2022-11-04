ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say

Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Investigate a Motorcycle/Truck Crash in Jefferson County

State Police in Alexandria Bay investigated a motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 2007 Ford box truck, operated by Randy J. Murphy, age 21 from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, age 51 from Alexandria Bay, NY that was traveling east on State Route 26.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Tompkins County Health Department to host adult Moderna booster clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department will be offering the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot during a clinic for adults only this week. The clinic, for those 18 years or older AND who received their last vaccine dose at least 2 months ago, will be held on Wednesday, November 9th from 2 PM to 7 PM. The event will be held in at the Tompkins County Health Department located at 55 Brown Road in Ithaca. A scheduled appointment is required for this clinic. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/25/22 – 10/31/22

Time/Date: 16:15:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8919. 17:44:00 10/15/22 PL240.30.02 AM2 (8437) – AGG HARASS 2 -THREAT BY PHONE. Time/Date: 22:57:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8921. Loc. of Arrest: 313 SENECA ST – Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 03:41:23 – 10/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)...
FULTON, NY

