Read full article on original website
Related
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run on South Salina Street in Syracuse; police release name
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 49-year-old woman was killed this weekend after a vehicle struck her on South Salina Street, city police said. Alvina Grant was walking in the 3000 block of South Salina Street at 1:11 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit her, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
cnycentral.com
Home invasion in Sedgwick neighborhood of Syracuse is the latest in series of crimes
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house-sitter in a Sedgwick home endured a terrifying ordeal on Sunday after a man, who police say appeared to be on drugs, got into the home. Neighbors say this is just the latest in a series of unlawful enterings into homes and other crimes in the neighborhood.
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County business owner arrested after defrauding people by issuing bad checks
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Jefferson County man was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment after New York State Police say he defrauded multiple people by issuing bad checks. Owner of Bedrock Property Management Cameron Hasner is facing charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing bad checks,...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
cnycentral.com
20-year-old expected to survive after being shot in stomach, groin, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 20-year-old man is expected to survive after showing up at Upstate Hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach and groin, Syracuse Police said Monday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital on Sunday, November 6 around 9:45 a.m. to investigate the shooting with injuries. They found that...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with multiple felonies for possessing stolen Ilion PD handgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for criminal weapons charges after allegedly being caught with a gun that was reported stolen by the Ilion Police Department in May of 2021. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, officers were patrolling in the...
localsyr.com
23-year-old expected to survive after being shot in the head yesterday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis St. on November 5 at approximately 2:14 p.m for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old female who...
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate a Motorcycle/Truck Crash in Jefferson County
State Police in Alexandria Bay investigated a motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 2007 Ford box truck, operated by Randy J. Murphy, age 21 from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, age 51 from Alexandria Bay, NY that was traveling east on State Route 26.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department to host adult Moderna booster clinic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department will be offering the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot during a clinic for adults only this week. The clinic, for those 18 years or older AND who received their last vaccine dose at least 2 months ago, will be held on Wednesday, November 9th from 2 PM to 7 PM. The event will be held in at the Tompkins County Health Department located at 55 Brown Road in Ithaca. A scheduled appointment is required for this clinic. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/25/22 – 10/31/22
Time/Date: 16:15:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8919. 17:44:00 10/15/22 PL240.30.02 AM2 (8437) – AGG HARASS 2 -THREAT BY PHONE. Time/Date: 22:57:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8921. Loc. of Arrest: 313 SENECA ST – Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 03:41:23 – 10/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)...
Comments / 0