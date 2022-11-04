City leadership held a grand opening Nov. 5 for the new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda Destination Services Department, Buda Area Chamber of Commerce and other city leadership gathered Nov. 5 for the grand opening of the Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. Located at 303 Main St., Buda, the new center was the city’s former library before the 2014 voter-approved bond issued $21 million for a new city hall and library.

