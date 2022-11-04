ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

City leadership unveils new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown

City leadership held a grand opening Nov. 5 for the new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda Destination Services Department, Buda Area Chamber of Commerce and other city leadership gathered Nov. 5 for the grand opening of the Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. Located at 303 Main St., Buda, the new center was the city’s former library before the 2014 voter-approved bond issued $21 million for a new city hall and library.
BUDA, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35

La Salle County, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details regarding the rollover accident that left a man in critical condition Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a tanker truck was traveling south on I-35 near mile marker 45 when the front left tire blew out causing the vehicle to skit towards the median and roll over multiple times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs

Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

