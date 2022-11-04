Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots
SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
Fuse Workspace coming soon to Dripping Springs
Bringing co-working spaces and conference rooms with on-site amenities to the area, Fuse Workspace is set to open in early 2023. (Courtesy Fuse Workspace) Fuse Workspace is set to open in early 2023 at 13341 W. Hwy. 290 near Belterra. Services offered include daily and monthly co-working passes, hourly meeting...
City leadership unveils new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown
City leadership held a grand opening Nov. 5 for the new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda Destination Services Department, Buda Area Chamber of Commerce and other city leadership gathered Nov. 5 for the grand opening of the Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center in downtown. Located at 303 Main St., Buda, the new center was the city’s former library before the 2014 voter-approved bond issued $21 million for a new city hall and library.
Lakeway City Council approves hotel occupancy tax funds for 2023 Special Olympics Texas
Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 7 meeting. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel occupancy funds for the Special Olympics Texas 2023 Winter Games in February during a special meeting on Nov. 7. The vote passed...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
kgns.tv
DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35
La Salle County, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details regarding the rollover accident that left a man in critical condition Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a tanker truck was traveling south on I-35 near mile marker 45 when the front left tire blew out causing the vehicle to skit towards the median and roll over multiple times.
Early results show Austin's $350M housing bond poised to pass by wide margin
If approved, Austin's $350 million housing bond would support new housing developments, home repairs, and city land purchases for future housing projects. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austinites are leaning toward the approval of a record $350 million affordable housing bond, with early voting results showing more than 72% of voters in...
Lake Travis ISD bonds for facilities and technology pass, athletic spending fails
Residents went to the polls Nov. 8 to vote on several local, state and national races. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated with the final results posted at 12:06 a.m. from the Travis County clerk. Unofficial final Election Day results from the Travis County clerk Nov. 8...
Early results showing Lakeway residents approving transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided on by voters at the polls Nov. 8 (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from the Travis County clerk show residents of Lakeway are voting for Lakeway Proposition A totaling $17.5 million in the November midterm election. An ordinance to approve a transportation bond...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
Unofficial results show Lakeway transportation bond passing with voter approval
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided by voters at the polls Nov. 8. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from Travis County election officials show Lakeway Proposition A passing with 66.83% of the vote as of 11:55 Nov. 8. Lakeway Communications Director Jarrod Wise said City Council would likely decide...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
StretchLab now offering 25-, 50-minute assisted stretch sessions in Cedar Park
Assisted-stretching fitness center StretchLab is now open at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park. (Courtesy StretchLab) StretchLab is preparing to hold a grand opening for its new location at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park, in mid-January. The business, which offers 25-minute and 50-minute assisted-stretching sessions—has...
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
Qadri takes early lead in Austin City Council District 9 race followed by Guerrero, Leffler
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Political organizer Zohaib "Zo" Qadri is leading the eight-person race to represent Austin City Council District 9 and succeed three-term Council Member Kathie Tovo, based on early voting results released Nov. 8. In the...
mycanyonlake.com
Go Vote: Polls Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Vote Centers Across Comal County
Polling locations for the Nov. 8th General Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 polling locations across Comal County. Residents can vote at any Vote Center. Voters are not limited to only voting in the precinct where they are registered to vote. Six of the...
