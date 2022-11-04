COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two of the candidates running to be the next South Carolina superintendent of education met for their first and only debate Tuesday night. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver appeared at the event hosted by SCETV and the Charleston Post and Courier. The event moderator explained that the Green Party candidate, Patricia Mickel, did not meet their qualifications to be included.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO