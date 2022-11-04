ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

Heather Bauer claims victory in House District 75

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic candidate Heather Bauer has claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay in the race for South Carolina House District 75. With an unofficial final vote of 7,497 (50.73%) to 7,263 (49.15%), Bauer's campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning declaring the candidate successful in unseating the 10-year incumbent.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Security and safety for your ballot

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Midterm Election in South Carolina is under lock and key, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission. "Elections in South Carolina are safer than they've ever been," Whitmire said. Whitmire explained that all ballot boxes stay locked at all times unless the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Rare November Tropical Storm likely to impact the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through the end of November but, we rarely see landfalling storms this late in the season. That will likely not be the case this week as the National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Nicole will be making landfall in Florida as a hurricane later this week.
FLORIDA STATE
South Carolina: What to expect on election night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republicans in South Carolina have steadily increased their hold on elected offices, occupying all statewide elected seats and all but one spot in the state’s seven-member U.S. House delegation. There have been some localized red-to-blue flips in recent years, but in many cases the state’s primaries, rather than general balloting, are the more contentious elections.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Weaver, Ellis meet for the only time in SC Education Superintendent debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two of the candidates running to be the next South Carolina superintendent of education met for their first and only debate Tuesday night. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver appeared at the event hosted by SCETV and the Charleston Post and Courier. The event moderator explained that the Green Party candidate, Patricia Mickel, did not meet their qualifications to be included.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
COLUMBIA, SC
Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
SUMTER, SC
Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case.
TENNESSEE STATE
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

