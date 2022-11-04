ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!

Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
WILDWOOD, NJ
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey

Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
BMX Olympic champion: What it takes to go for gold

OCEAN CITY — BMX racer Connor Fields announced his retirement in August. The Olympic champion just turned 30 years old in September. He has packed a lot into his life so far. Fields set a goal as a young teenager and began working furiously and tirelessly to reach it....
OCEAN CITY, NJ

