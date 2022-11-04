Read full article on original website
Arizona 2022 election: Kris Mayes holds early lead over Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
Democrat Kris Mayes held an early lead Tuesday night in the race to become Arizona’s next attorney general. But her opponent, Abe Hamadeh, is among the Republicans hoping to make up ground as counting continues. Hamadeh was the youngest statewide candidate on the ballot. Former president Donald Trump’s endorsement...
Arizona 2022 election: Adrian Fontes holds early lead over Mark Finchem in secretary of state race
The bid for Arizona secretary of state is being closely watched as one of the defining races of the nation’s political divide. Democrat Adrian Fontes holds an early lead over Republican Mark Finchem in a contest that will determine who oversees the state’s elections going forward. The race...
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates
Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 5:52 p.m.: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories. A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue gave rise to...
Arizona 2022 election: Gunnigle has narrow lead over Mitchell in Maricopa County attorney's race
Democrat Julie Gunnigle has a narrow lead over Republican Rachel Mitchell, who’s hoping to keep her title as Maricopa County’s top prosecutor. The race to be Maricopa County attorney through 2024 was a mirror of national politics. Gunnigle ran on abortion access. Mitchell ran on law and order....
Why this reporter calls Arizona the 'center of the political world'
It’s finally here. The 2022 midterm elections are tomorrow. The Show spoke with Rachel Leingang of the Arizona Agenda to hear her final argument for her thesis of this election cycle: Arizona is the center of the political world.
Arizona 2022 election: Kuby, Kennedy hold slim leads in Arizona Corporation Commission race
Democrats Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy are running in tandem for Arizona Corporation Commission, against the Republican team of Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson. Early results on Tuesday night showed the Democrats with a slim lead. The commission regulates the state’s utilities and is made up of five commissioners who...
Southeast Arizona voters to decide how their groundwater supply will be managed
Arizona’s water supply has been national news as water levels at Lake Powell drop. But the state’s largest reservoirs are only part of the story, because in rural Arizona, groundwater remains unregulated. The fate of a number of statewide propositions will be decided after the polls close. But...
Arizona propositions results: 2022 midterm election
Arizona voters decided on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative...
Arizona 2022 election: Tom Horne leads Kathy Hoffman in superintendent of public instruction race
The earliest results in the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction showed Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman with a narrow lead. But as votes continue to be counted, the race has shifted in favor of Republican Tom Horne. That race remains too close to call, though, with less than 10,000...
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
Elvia Díaz: Early ballot returns are down, but Arizona voters can’t afford to skip this election
The Show regularly checks in with the Republic’s editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. As we head into election day, voter turnout so far in early ballot returns is lower than...
How vulnerable Phoenix homeowners are being forced to move
Imagine owning a home and being told you need to move — and take your home with you. That’s the experience for some residents across metro Phoenix as developers buy mobile home parks. Periwinkle Mobile Home Park. As workers build apartments for Grand Canyon University students, Alondra Ruiz...
'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election
For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
