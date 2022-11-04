ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates

Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 5:52 p.m.: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories. A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue gave rise to...
Arizona propositions results: 2022 midterm election

Arizona voters decided on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative...
How vulnerable Phoenix homeowners are being forced to move

Imagine owning a home and being told you need to move — and take your home with you. That’s the experience for some residents across metro Phoenix as developers buy mobile home parks. Periwinkle Mobile Home Park. As workers build apartments for Grand Canyon University students, Alondra Ruiz...
'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election

For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
