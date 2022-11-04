Read full article on original website
3 arrested after computer keyboard shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
Police search for suspects in Three Line Construction theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Champaign Police Department in reference to a burglary. Officials say on September 8, September 22, and October 14, unknown suspects entered a storage site for Three Phase Line Construction, located at 904 North Walnut Street in Champaign.
2 arrested after shots fired with AR-15 style rifle
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Two men are behind bars after shots were fired early Monday morning in Rantoul. Police say multiple calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. about shots heard near the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen speeding out...
Police: Man threatens police officer during arrest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. Univeristy of Illinois Police Department says Steven W. Killiam was arrested at 4 p.m. in a retail store in the 600 block of East Green Street. We're told Killiam was damaging...
Man arrested in parking lot armed robberies
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A 23-year-old Urbana man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection to two armed robberies that happened in October. Ra-Juan Williams was taken in to custody at his home in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue after officers from the Urbana Police Department, along with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations (METRO) SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant on his home on Monday.
Catalytic converter stolen at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported that his catalytic converter has been stolen. U of I Police say this is the third catalytic converter stolen in as many weeks. The student says his catalytic converter was stolen between Friday and Sunday while it was parked...
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
Champaign County Sheriff Heuerman reelected
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In this year's election, there are two candidates in the race for the Champaign County Sheriff. On the Democratic side, we have Dustin Heuerman, who was elected back in 2018. Running for the position on the Republican side, we have John Brown, who has 32...
Lawsuit over alleged mishandled ballots dismissed
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The lawsuit filed by the Champaign County Republican Party chair and county board candidate Jim McGuire against Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and his staff has been dismissed. While before the judge Monday morning, McGuire voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after an agreement was reached. The...
Champaign County Sheriff's race
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — While many people have voted early, others still plan to head to the polls. In this year's general election, there are two candidates in the race for the Champaign County Sheriff. On the democratic side, we have Dustin Heuerman, who was elected back in 2018....
Mahomet buildings go green for veterans
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Village Administration Building and Freedom Plaza in Mahomet are going green for veterans. It's in honor of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. “Operation Green Light is an easy...
Illinois defeats Eastern Illinois in season opener
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois entering this game with high hopes and expectations as Big Ten regular season champions, from a season ago. Illinois ranked #23 in the country and projected to finish second in the Big Ten, behind Indiana. Illinois without Kofi Cockburn this year, who will be...
