URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A 23-year-old Urbana man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection to two armed robberies that happened in October. Ra-Juan Williams was taken in to custody at his home in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue after officers from the Urbana Police Department, along with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations (METRO) SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant on his home on Monday.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO