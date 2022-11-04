Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A lucky Powerball player in Salem bought a $1 million winning ticket on Monday, according to the Oregon Lottery. No other details, including the name of the lucky winner from Salem, has not yet been released by the Oregon Lottery. Recently, a $1 million ticket was...
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
kptv.com
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they...
kptv.com
Oregon sees uptick in abortion travel, most out-of-staters come from Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As expected, more out-of-state travelers are seeking abortions in Oregon, according to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW). It’s the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, decades after the original court decision, which protected abortions in every state.
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
kptv.com
Beaverton School District’s Clothes for Kids program asks for donations
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A community program is asking for donations of winter clothes to help kids in the area. Clothes for Kids, a program run by the Beaverton School District, provides free clothing to students from families with limited income. As the weather gets colder, the program is in...
kptv.com
Experts looking for answers after hiker finds dozens of dead geese in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore (KPTV) - A sad sight, as one hiker discovered dozens of dead geese in the Fern Hill Wetlands of Forest Grove. It’s a spot that Rick Johnson, who runs Pruitt’s Farm across the street from the area, says sees all kinds of avian wildlife. “Thousands...
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
kptv.com
Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
kptv.com
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man found guilty for 2021 tow truck driver death
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a Hillsboro man guilty of murdering a tow truck driver in 2021. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
kptv.com
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
kptv.com
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Clackamas County to delay 2nd round of election results until Wednesday night
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – After delayed results for ballots in Clackamas County in the May primary election, a Clackamas County spokesperson says results can be expected to be delayed again. According to Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall will be delaying the...
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election officials explain results delay
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Following the announcement voters should expect a delay in election results in Clackamas County, officials have released a more detailed look at why that is. Word of delayed results first came on Monday when Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb told FOX 12...
Comments / 0