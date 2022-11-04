Read full article on original website
Cynthia Koenig
4d ago
Prayers to the driver and family… thank you firefighter for your help . Our Heroes in uniform and off duty🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Related
kgns.tv
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
kgns.tv
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths. According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number. The...
KSAT 12
Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. His last known addressed was on the 300 block...
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry. The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection. CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
kgns.tv
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
KSAT 12
Dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Jourdanton
JOURDANTON, TEXAS – More than a dozen dogs were found malnourished, neglected and infested with fleas on Friday morning. The rescue happened in the 1200 block of Terrell Avenue in Jourdanton. “Currently we have brought in, I think, 12 or 14 pets,” Henry Dominguez said. Dominguez is the director...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
kgns.tv
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
kgns.tv
The tight race for Laredo mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ten candidates are vying to be selected as Laredo’s next mayor. It is expected to be a tight race for the candidates. Although there are a lot of options, it also makes it harder to decide who is the right pick. Today’s election will bring...
kgns.tv
Help honor a fallen veteran during National Wreaths Across America Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event meant to honor our fallen heroes is coming up and organizers are asking for the community to take part in the cause. The National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual movement that is meant to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach our youth the value of freedom.
kgns.tv
Wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on KGNS
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News is your complete source for all Election Day coverage. Crews will be covering all the key races on all the stations of KGNS. Coverage continues throughout the day on our newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. When the polls close at 7 p.m., we begin wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on our Digital News Desk and on our app. Ruben Villarreal and Jerry Garza will bring you non-stop Election Night coverage.
kgns.tv
District 6 headed for a run-off election
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six. This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King. In the...
kgns.tv
Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles. It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.
kgns.tv
Webb County voters report issues on Election Day
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Election Day, voters across the country are heading to the polls to cast their ballot for the midterm elections. In Webb County, some voters here at home are already reporting issues at some voting sites across town. As early as 7 a.m., a number...
kgns.tv
District 6 candidates strategize on Election Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day marks the end of the road for many candidates. In just a few hours from now, they will learn whether they did everything they could to get their message out to the voters. With five very different candidates running to represent District 6, there...
Comments / 3