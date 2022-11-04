If you don’t have the best credit but need cash, don’t worry. You can get a loan with a low credit score. Many lenders are willing to look beyond your credit and consider other factors, like your assets, income, and employment situation. As you shop around for loans, you’ll find two options: secured loans and unsecured loans. So what is a secured loan and what is an unsecured loan? Since both types of loans are available to borrowers with less-than-perfect credit scores, let’s go over how they work.

10 HOURS AGO