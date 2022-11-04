ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Scream 6’ receives an updated release date while a horror gem surpasses box office expectations

Happy Monday, monster mavens! As the vast majority of folks usher in the Yuletide spirit with festive wreaths and mugs of Baileys hot chocolate, the minority of us horror-hounds are still fully invested in the latest updates in the terrifying territory. What better way to kick off a fresh week than with We Got This Covered’s daily horror roundup? Over the weekend, a plethora of pulse-pounding headlines were swirling in the spooky realm, which includes the much-anticipated Scream 6 receiving an updated release date, along with one of the best horror flicks of the year absolutely grinning at the box office.
TVGuide.com

Monster Season 2: Release Date, Subject, Cast, and Everything to Know

Get ready for more controversial dramatizations of serial killers and their victims. Netflix has ordered two more seasons of Monster, its mega-hit series from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Season 1, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series ever, according to the streaming service, and Netflix is following up that success by turning Monster into its own version of American Crime Story, Murphy's other hit true crime adaptation anthology series. (Netflix also ordered another season of The Watcher, Murphy and Brennan's other hit true crime series.)
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

The arrival of a genuine 21st Century horror icon leaves genre fans absolutely terrified

Over the years, the massive horror genre has been infamously represented by a band of destructive villains — namely, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, and A Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface. But genre diehards are undoubtedly pleased to rally around a present-day, fear-inducing 21st Century horror icon — and that would be Terrifier’s Art the Clown.
wegotthiscovered.com

While it isn’t ‘The Witcher’ Henry Cavill’s latest Netflix adventure has taken the platform by storm

Henry Cavill may not be returning to Netflix for another series of The Witcher, but one of his other big roles is currently going off on streaming in its debut. Enola Holmes 2 has finally arrived on the streaming service, and the dual star power of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill has sent it straight to the very top of Netflix’s charts. In its first week, Enola Holmes has seen 64 million hours viewed worldwide, smashing it ahead of previous number ones.
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent waste of far too much time and talent gets burned at the Top 10 streaming stake

Having already built a small screen empire, Seth MacFarlane’s journey to feature-length domination got off to an impressive start with Ted, which ended up becoming both one of the highest-grossing R-rated features and studio comedies ever made after hauling in a mighty $549 million at the box office. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as well for A Million Ways to Die in the West.
wegotthiscovered.com

Top 5 directors who would be perfect for ‘Man of Steel 2’

Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman in the DC Universe, as was made abundantly clear by his last-minute cameo in the mid-credit scene for Black Adam, but who might be the right director to eventually bring us Man of Steel 2?. Before Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam, his future...

