Related
Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all

In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds

Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
The literal Eiffel Tower just roasted Elon Musk on Twitter

There is plenty of discontentment fomenting against the Elon Musk regime on Twitter right now, and try as he might, Chief Twit just can’t seem to suppress it. War cries have been shouted and an exodus to Mastodon has begun as Musk attempts to monetize the platform, all the while contradicting himself at every turn when it comes to his vision and purpose behind his acquisition of the platform.
Elon Musk reportedly discussed putting Twitter behind paywall

Elon Musk’s swathe of terrible ideas didn’t all make it as far as his flawed paid verification scheme, with reports he once planned to put a paywall over all of Twitter. Horrendous decisions are still being made by Musk in regards to Twitter, but the world can thank their lucky stars he didn’t go ahead with a plan to hide the app over a paywall — yet. The staggeringly low pick-up of Twitter Blue subscriptions has led Musk to wonder if a paywall would help recoup the estimated $30 billion he overpaid for to own Twitter.
Internet celebrates as YouTuber Nikita Dragun is arrested for bizarre crime

Nikita Dragun has been arrested following an absurd-sounding alleged crime spree, as the masses celebrate the controversial YouTuber’s downfall. Dragun is one of the biggest names in YouTube make-up channels, with her boasting over 3 million subscribers and amassing over 300 million video views since debuting in 2014. Outside of her history in make-up videos, she became perhaps best known for her controversial party held during the worst of California’s COVID-19 cases in June 2020.
Despite the backlash, Twitter growth at ‘all-time high’ under Elon Musk

The saying “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” may have proven to be true for Twitter lately. Despite all the backlash and criticism the site received, Twitter HQ and Elon Musk announced that the site is at an “all-time high” since he took over the company. This comes after reports of celebrities leaving the platform and users sharing alternative sites to consider visiting.
Kanye West can buy the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark for a modest 10-digit figure

Remember that infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodie that appeared during Paris Fashion Week? Apparently, Kanye ‘Ye’ West can’t sell it due to him not owning the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ phrase. Luckily for the rapper, an opportunity has opened up for him to get the rights to the controversial phrase, for a heavy price tag of course.
A transparently Oscar-baiting misfire everybody saw right through cynically tugs at the streaming heartstrings

It might sound a touch harsh, but you can regularly spot a movie designed almost exclusively for the purpose of awards season recognition from a mile off. While every filmmaker sets out to make a film they hope will be lavished in praise and shiny trophies, transparent (and miserably failed) attempts don’t come much more blatant than Seven Pounds.

