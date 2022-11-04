ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

George Takei eloquently points out the flaw in Elon Musk’s logic about why advertisers are suddenly jumping ship on Twitter

By Stacey Ritzen
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk

Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Business Insider

Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says

Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is Bad at This

Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy