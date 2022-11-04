George Takei eloquently points out the flaw in Elon Musk’s logic about why advertisers are suddenly jumping ship on Twitter

Read full article on original website
Related
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees.
Joe Biden takes on Elon Musk and Twitter's new content moderation: 'Spews lies all across the world'
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk
Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' following Elon Musk's takeover, but dismissed returning to the platform
Elon Musk formally closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday evening. Donald Trump said the app is now "in sane hands" with the tech billionaire at its helm. The former president was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021. Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Elon Musk's...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says
Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
forkast.news
Half a million users move to decentralized alternative Mastodon following Elon Musk Twitter grab
Amid uncertainty and criticism following Elon Musk’s takeover of social media giant Twitter, nearly half a million users have flocked to Mastodon, a decentralized alternative. Fast facts. Mastodon, created by the German-based non-profit Mastodon gGmbH in 2016, is an open-source network of thousands of servers that act as individual...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Elon Musk Is Bad at This
Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says
Elon Musk's takeover means Donald Trump could now return to Twitter. Some advertisers plan to pause their spending if that happens, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump was banned after using Twitter to help fuel the January 6 Capitol riots last year. After paying $44 billion to close the deal...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
