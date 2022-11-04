Read full article on original website
Tuesday is Election Day. Here's what you need to know
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls. The first thing to know is where your polling place is. Nearly two-thirds of Indiana counties use “vote centers.” That means you can vote in any polling place in that county. If you don’t live in a vote center county, you have to cast your ballot at one specific location. You can find all that information online at IndianaVoters.com.
Democrat Destiny Wells concedes, Republican Diego Morales claims secretary of state win
Republican Diego Morales made history Tuesday – he is the first Hispanic statewide elected official in Indiana history, winning the race for secretary of state. The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer. Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie...
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor
As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
Newly-elected trustees aim to chart a new course in Fairfield, Wabash townships
The two trustees were cited as part of the impetus for a new state law that created a process for removing township trustees accused of misconduct. Wabash and Fairfield Townships elected new leadership Tuesday night after years of conflict with their respective township trustees. In Wabash Township, residents elected Democrat...
