Indiana State

Tuesday is Election Day. Here's what you need to know

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls. The first thing to know is where your polling place is. Nearly two-thirds of Indiana counties use “vote centers.” That means you can vote in any polling place in that county. If you don’t live in a vote center county, you have to cast your ballot at one specific location. You can find all that information online at IndianaVoters.com.
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor

As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
