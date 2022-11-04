Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls. The first thing to know is where your polling place is. Nearly two-thirds of Indiana counties use “vote centers.” That means you can vote in any polling place in that county. If you don’t live in a vote center county, you have to cast your ballot at one specific location. You can find all that information online at IndianaVoters.com.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO