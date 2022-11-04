Read full article on original website
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
Harold Gene Stotler — UPDATED
Harold Gene Stotler, 84, Winamac, formerly of Monterey, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Pulaski Health Care Center, Winamac. Gene was born March 20, 1938. Gene married Linda T. Wills on Aug. 23, 1993; she survives in Winamac. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth E. Stotler, Monterey, Ronald...
Todd Eugene Baer
Todd Eugene Baer, 82, Wabash, died at 3:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Sept. 17, 1940. He first married Carol Tucker on April 25, 1961; she preceded him in death. Later, Todd married Kathryn “Katie” Snavely on Nov. 8, 1985; she preceded him in death.
Sharon M. VanMeter
Sharon M. VanMeter, 74, Plymouth, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sharon was born April 1, 1948. She married Dudley VanMeter on July 6, 1969; he survives in Plymouth. Sharon is also survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chris) Sedoris, Indianapolis; her...
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
Grace L. Blaugh
Grace L. Blaugh, 93, Fort Wayne, died at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 5, 1929. On June 26, 1949, Grace married John Lewis Blaugh; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters Diane Blaugh, Marshall, Mich. and Debbie...
Ella Jean Butcher
Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Susan Bannon — UPDATED
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
Paul Wrightsman
Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Paul was born Aug. 25, 1940. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Wrightsman, North Manchester; daughter, Connie (Dennis) Jamison, Rocky...
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, South SR 25, south of South Ferguson Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tahya R. Lybarger, 21, West CR 500S, Mentone. Lybarger’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:58 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7,...
Patricia Ness Rider — UPDATED
Patricia Frances (Wessels) Ness Rider, “Mom,” 91, Cromwell, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1931, to the late John Joseph and Anna Jane Sciscoe Wessels on their family farm in Allen County. She is survived by her children, Jane...
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Lydia Mae Hochstetler
Lydia Mae Hochstetler, 99, Nappanee, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1923. On Nov. 30, 1944, she married Milo Hochstetler; he preceded in death,. Surviving are her four children, Jerry Hochstetler, Gary, Elizabeth (Glenn) Stutzman, Nappanee, Gilbert Hochstetler, Wabash and Andrew (Lisa) Hochstetler, Bremen; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Kohler.
Ruth E. Fox
Ruth E. Fox, 92, Wakarusa, died at 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. She was born May 18, 1930. On April 24, 1949, Ruth married Robert E. Fox. Robert; he preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Brian (Pat) Fox, Wakarusa; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Thompson-Lengacher...
Elizabeth McDowell
Elizabeth Ann “Lib” McDowell, 69, Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 22, 1953. Lib was married to Brent McDowell on May 17, 1975; he survives. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joline (Zachary) Lock and...
Stephen ‘Steve’ E. White
Stephen E. “Whitey” White, 69, North Manchester, died Nov. 6, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. The son of the late Harold Edward White and Catherine W. (Doray) Amiss, Steve was born July 11, 1953, in Syracuse, N.Y. During Steve’s junior year of high school, the family...
Frank Reyna — PENDING
Frank Reyna, 91, and a resident of Warsaw, passed away at home in the care of his family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
