This week’s ‘Andor’ has fans demanding an Emmy for Andy Serkis
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. Andor was already hitting home runs in its first seven episodes, but has been smashing them out of the park since episode eight. Much of that success rests on the shoulders of The Lord of the Rings and The Batman star Andy Serkis, who made an unexpected appearance as prison work foreman Kino Loy.
Kevin Feige gives the game away by praising ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star for shouldering the burden
Warning: The following article might contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After months of speculation, MCU boss Kevin Feige may have let the cat out of the bag by revealing who the next titular Black Panther is. But then, now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially playing in theaters around the world, with the United States chains following suit in just two days, this bit of revelation may have been inevitable.
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ cast confirmed and Andy Serkis discusses ‘Andor’ sequel trilogy connections
Obi-Wan Kenobi seems destined to go down in history as a missed opportunity. The storytelling felt repetitive, it had plotholes big enough to drive a Star Destroyer through, and overall felt quite rushed. However, it looks even worse now that we can compare it to Andor, which is fast becoming the textbook example of how to do a live-action Star Wars TV show.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain
Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star wants in on a fan-demanded MCU show
In just a matter of days now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us, bringing with it familiar and unknown faces in equal measure. Already, one of the higher-profile actors making their debut in the MCU with Wakanda Forever is open to fronting their own film, and, now, another rookie in the series says she’d embrace a specific Marvel project with open arms if it were to ever materialize.
A self-indulgent waste of far too much time and talent gets burned at the Top 10 streaming stake
Having already built a small screen empire, Seth MacFarlane’s journey to feature-length domination got off to an impressive start with Ted, which ended up becoming both one of the highest-grossing R-rated features and studio comedies ever made after hauling in a mighty $549 million at the box office. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as well for A Million Ways to Die in the West.
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
Top 5 directors who would be perfect for ‘Man of Steel 2’
Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman in the DC Universe, as was made abundantly clear by his last-minute cameo in the mid-credit scene for Black Adam, but who might be the right director to eventually bring us Man of Steel 2?. Before Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam, his future...
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
The creator of a canceled Netflix fantasy series responds to rejection by launching a $100 million movie instead
Netflix doesn’t care how many people tune in for its latest hot fantasy shows, because the axe is ready to swing at any given moment. Fans are still reeling from The Imperfects biting the bullet after a single 10-episode season, but at least Fate: The Winx Saga managed to get two full runs out of the streamer before being thrown onto the discard pile.
