Colts Announce Official Jonathan Taylor Decision For Week 9

The Colts will be without their star running back in a Week 9 bout vs. the Patriots this Sunday.

Frank Reich announce this Friday morning that star running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Week 9.

Taylor has been nursing an ankle injury back to health in recent weeks. However, the Colts admitted recently that it's still not 100 percent.

Sam Ehlinger will be on his own vs. the Patriots this Sunday with Taylor sidelined with an injury.

" #Colts coach Frank Reich says RB Jonathan Taylor is out for Sunday's game," said Ian Rapoport.

The Colts will turn to Deon Jackson and Zack Moss with Taylor out of Sunday's AFC battle.

A disappointing development for Taylor and Co.