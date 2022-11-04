ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIjwu_0iyxQnxz00

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury.

The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday.

D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup.

The Panthers will also be without safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness). Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) is doubtful, while cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) are questionable.

Hubbard, 23, carried nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win against Tampa Bay. It was his first start of the season following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco.

Foreman, 26, followed up a 118-yard effort against the Buccaneers by rushing for another 118 yards and three TDs in last Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss at Atlanta. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Panthers fire two assistants, activate QB Sam Darnold from IR

Two assistant coaches were fired and Sam Darnold was activated from injured reserve and returned to practice -- and a crowded but unclear quarterback depth chart -- on Monday. The Panthers (2-7) made the moves following a 42-21 defeat Sunday in which Baker Mayfield entered in relief of PJ Walker, who was pulled in a dismal showing against the Bengals (5-4). The Panthers fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Jul 28, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), quarterback Sam Darnold (14), and quarterback PJ Walker (11) watch quarterback Matt Corral (9) during the third day of training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle. It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness. Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB

Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
The Connection

Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens are riding their first two-game winning streak of the season as they visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to win consecutive games for the first time on Monday night. First-place Baltimore (5-3) leads the AFC North after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks. The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday. Allen said Sunday night he felt "slight pain" in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon that a clearer picture of the injury would be gleaned by the Bills' medical team in the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign. But that unit took another hit Sunday when left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Arthur Smith said Hennessy "won't be available this week" when the Falcons (4-5) hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in an NFC South showdown...
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday. The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season. Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss. The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts. On the Bills' final possession, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Josh...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Connection

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
The Connection

Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season, called the offensive plays. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week. Frazier, who soon will turn 31,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week

The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week. "I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he'll do everything...
NEW YORK STATE
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
334
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy