Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
FBI identifies "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim 48 years after grisly Cape Cod crime
The identity of Massachusetts' oldest unidentified homicide victim has been revealed publicly, almost 50 years after the infamous murder took place. Authorities identified the victim as Ruth Marie Terry, a woman born in Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death, during a Monday news conference. Federal and state agents shared updates about their investigation into the woman previously called "Lady of the Dunes" because authorities had been unable to identity her for decades.
$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned
Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say
CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect
Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
Police are investigating an Iowa woman's claims that her late father was a prolific serial killer who forced her and her siblings move the bodies
Lucy Studey told police that her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey, killed between 50 and 70 women over the last three decades.
New surveillance footage appears to show Gabby Petito days before she was strangled to death
JACKSON COUNTY, Wyoming — New video has surfaced of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie just days before authorities say Laundrie strangled the 22-year-old Instagram influencer to death. Petito vanished while on a road trip with Laundrie through Colorado and Utah in 2021. She was reported missing by her mother...
Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?
One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
Car found buried in California backyard was part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say
A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said.
Murder, thieves, and a $15m mansion: California police dug up a buried car and found themselves in a mystery
It wouldn’t be shocking to see a Mercedes Benz convertible parked in the driveway of an Atherton, California, home. A short drive to Palo Alto and San Francisco, where some of the most profitable tech companies on the planet reside, Atherton houses tech moguls who have an average household income that the US Census Bureau estimates to be more than $450,000. Surely these high-paid residents would want a car that would allow them to enjoy that California sunshine that they pay so much to enjoy.But the Mercedes Benz convertible in this story was not found in a driveway or cruising...
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Fugitive Parents Arrested in Spain for Killing Daughter Over Choice of Spouse
A Pakistani couple living in Spain have been arrested on charges that they killed their own daughter because she married a person they didn’t approve of. The alleged murder occurred in April 2020, and an arrest warrant for the unnamed couple, who subsequently fled to Spain, was issued by Pakistani authorities, according to a statement by Spanish National Police. The husband, 67, and wife, 51, were apprehended in the wine region of La Rioja after Spanish cops received a tip from Pakistani law enforcement as to the pair’s whereabouts. They are now detained pending deportation to Pakistan, where they will face charges.Read it at Barrons
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death After He Wasn’t Thanked for Holding Open a Door
In a spat over politeness that turned deadly, 37-year-old Joan Nunez was reportedly stabbed to death last month after growing angry that another man didn’t thank him for holding a door open. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NBC News. An employee at the convenience store where the incident took place told CBS News last month that, after the attack, the victim came back into the store screaming, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” while “the other guy took off on [his] bike.”Read it at NBC NEWS
