Glendale Cactus downs Deer Valley, moves to volleyball quarters

Playoffs may be the most exciting part of the season, but for the Cactus Cobras it’s also been the sickest part.

Despite having only two practices in the past week since the end of the regular season due to a bug going through the team, the Cobras were able to stay strong and down the Deer Valley Skyhawks in four sets in the 4A state volleyball tournament opener Thursday on the Cactus campus in Glendale.

The Cobras, the tournament’s 6-seed, got past the 11-seed Skyhawks 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-20.

Seriously, half the team is sick.

“They knew they had to get past it,” Cactus coach Jana Henige said afterward. “They wanted to finish it.”

That effort vaults the Cobras to the state quarterfinals. They’ll meet 3-seed Estrella Foothills in Goodyear Nov. 8 with a trip to the Final Four on the line. First serve is at 6 p.m.

The Skyhawks, for their part, earned a distinction of their own.

The two Glendale programs had met three times during the regular season, including an abbreviated two-game match at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Not only had Cactus won all three matches, the Cobras swept them all in eight straight sets.

Deer Valley picked up that elusive first win over Cactus in a critical second set Thursday night. With Cactus leading 11-10 at one point, the Skyhawks went on an 8-2 run to swing momentum while the Cobras burned two timeouts.

But this night belonged to Cactus.

In the all-important third set, Deer Valley sprinted out to an 8-3 advantage. But the Cobras scored seven unanswered points, including successfully playing a volley off the ceiling.

Cactus put together a game-changing 14-3 run to take control, and were able to fend off a late Skyhawks rally to win the set by five points.

The fourth game was close early, but back-to-back kills from Cactus’ Missy Vito and Rylea Ssimonich helped swing things the Cobras’ way as Cactus led 19-13 at one point to cruise to the match-clincher.

“The big thing that’s different this year is they’re working out everyday when we don’t have games,” Henige said. “They’re in good shape, they know the game, there’s no drama. They trust each other.”

With their season moving ahead, the Cobras will spend Friday just watching game film to let their sick players continue to heal as they prepare for a mighty Estrella Foothills team that is 29-1 this fall.

The two teams met twice during the regular season. The Wolves beat the Cobras in straight sets in September tournament action, and Cactus was able to win one set in a four-game loss to Foothills Oct. 18 in Glendale.

“They’re beatable,” Henige added.

Cactus is seeking the girls’ volleyball program’s third AIA state championship. The Cobras won the 1992 4A title and 2006 4A-Div. I championship.

Cactus has been state runners-up five times (1989, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014).