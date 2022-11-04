Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Martha Diggs Martin
ROCKINGHAM — Martha Diggs Martin, 80, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Martin was born May 16, 1942 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Herbert and Margaret Gardner Diggs. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and most...
OBITUARY: Patricia Gower Miller
CORDOVA — Patricia Gower “Patti” Miller, 64, of Cordova, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at her home. Patti was born Oct. 20, 1958 in Wilson County, a daughter of the late Elbert Wayne and Patricia Mitchell Gower. She had served her country as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy and had worked as office manager for several physicians’ offices.
Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle
ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
Middle School Sports Report: XC, football results
Last Wednesday, the Rockingham Middle football team ended a three-game skid against Hamlet Middle with a dominating 36-6 road win. The Rockets entered the game on a three-game winning streak and were heavily favored against their rivals, but a quick start by the Red Rams was a reminder to everyone that rivalry games can surprise you.
