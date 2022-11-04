CORDOVA — Patricia Gower “Patti” Miller, 64, of Cordova, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at her home. Patti was born Oct. 20, 1958 in Wilson County, a daughter of the late Elbert Wayne and Patricia Mitchell Gower. She had served her country as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy and had worked as office manager for several physicians’ offices.

CORDOVA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO