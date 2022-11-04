ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pelicans Trade Features Kevin Durant

For diehard fans of basketball, a player’s career doesn’t begin once they enter the NBA. Those fans have been familiar with the league’s top players since they were in high school. As a result, expectations for those players are also set early. Sometimes, the results can be...
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant Frustrated With Brooklyn Nets Star Teammate?

The 2022-23 NBA season is only three weeks old but the Brooklyn Nets have already packed multiple seasons’ worth of drama into it. The offseason was a tumultuous one as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving explored leaving the franchise, but once they both agreed to stay with the franchise, the drama subsided but it didn’t take long to pick up again.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Ideas For Brooklyn Nets Involving Ben Simmons

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of the NBA. Do you play basketball?. We don’t mean professionally – although, if you’re reading this as an NBA player, we’re sorry about that trade proposal you didn’t like. We’re talking about amateur basketball. Do you play?
NBA Analysis Network

NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving’s NBA Career Is Over

There has been a lot of chatter around the NBA recently about the future of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. We are witnessing something unprecedented as Irving is currently suspended in part because he shared anti-semitic media on his social media and then refused to denounce anti-semitism and that he doesn’t condone it.
IRVING, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love

In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
FINE, NY
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy