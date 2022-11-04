Read full article on original website
Related
This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
3 Trade Ideas For Lakers Involving Anthony Davis
Sometimes, you need to read between the lines. That holds especially true when trying to dissect NBA trade rumors. Whenever you read a headline, try to look for what it isn’t saying, along with whatever it is. For example, it’s recently been suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could...
This Nets-Pelicans Trade Features Kevin Durant
For diehard fans of basketball, a player’s career doesn’t begin once they enter the NBA. Those fans have been familiar with the league’s top players since they were in high school. As a result, expectations for those players are also set early. Sometimes, the results can be...
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Kevin Durant Frustrated With Brooklyn Nets Star Teammate?
The 2022-23 NBA season is only three weeks old but the Brooklyn Nets have already packed multiple seasons’ worth of drama into it. The offseason was a tumultuous one as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving explored leaving the franchise, but once they both agreed to stay with the franchise, the drama subsided but it didn’t take long to pick up again.
Raptors Receive Brutal Injury News For Pascal Siakam
The Toronto Raptors have gotten off to a relatively strong start in the 2022-23 NBA season, opening up with a 6-4 record. They are a few breaks away from near the top of the Eastern Conference as three of their four losses are by four points or less. Their most...
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Player
The Phoenix Suns are once again looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. Despite some questions surrounding their game plan this offseason, they are finding plenty of success in the early going of the season, as they have the best record in the Western Conference at 7-2.
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
NBA Executive Reveals Kyrie Irving’s Next Possible Team
NBA headlines have been dominated by Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets the last few days and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. What is occurring between the two sides is unprecedented stuff and garnering a ton of attention. Irving is currently suspended for at least five games...
NBA Executive Speaks On Lakers As Kyrie Irving Landing Spot
A lot of people are keeping an eye on the situation developing with Kyrie Irving since the Brooklyn Nets suspended him. There are real questions about when and where his basketball career will continue if he ever even plays in the NBA again. Irving has proven throughout his tenure with...
This Pacers-Thunder Trade Features Myles Turner
As an NBA fan, do you believe in fate? Some believe that the future is already written in the stars. No matter what we do, the result is predetermined. Still, others believe that the universe is in a perpetual state of random chaos. Many who believe in randomness are probably...
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Could Be Next NBA Coach Fired
The New York Knicks came into the 2022-23 NBA season with some tepid expectations. They filled their biggest need by signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, but this was a team that still had a few needs. New York showed hesitancy to go all-in on acquiring...
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
At some time, everybody needs to learn a lesson. They can learn it now or later. NBA front offices are no different. Normally, learning it later is not ideal. That means you’ve been the victim of that mistake for too long. Ideally, you can identify a problem early, and correct it.
3 Trade Ideas For Brooklyn Nets Involving Ben Simmons
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of the NBA. Do you play basketball?. We don’t mean professionally – although, if you’re reading this as an NBA player, we’re sorry about that trade proposal you didn’t like. We’re talking about amateur basketball. Do you play?
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving’s NBA Career Is Over
There has been a lot of chatter around the NBA recently about the future of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. We are witnessing something unprecedented as Irving is currently suspended in part because he shared anti-semitic media on his social media and then refused to denounce anti-semitism and that he doesn’t condone it.
Myles Turner’s Statement Game Sparks NBA Trade Rumors
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season was delayed for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner as he injured his ankle warming up for the season opener when he got tangled up with one of the ball boys. He has been no worse for the wear since, as he is playing some excellent basketball.
Mike Conley Reveals He Expected Being Traded To This Contender
When taking a look at the NBA standings thus far this season, a lot of people are going to do a double-take when checking out the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz, who made their intentions clear this offseason when they traded away Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, is currently sitting in first place.
This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love
In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
Paul George, Clippers Stun Cavaliers With Massive Late Run
The LA Clippers were on the brink of falling back under the .500 mark in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Monday’s NBA action before an improbable comeback occurred. Trailing by 13 in the final five minutes of the game, the Clippers went on a 17-1 run to get the lead, holding on for a 119-117 victory.
Major Injury News About Magic’s Jonathan Isaac
The Orlando Magic have perpetually been rebuilding but are hoping that better times are on the horizon. Paolo Banchero looks like the real deal as he is off to an excellent start after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Orlando is hopeful that Banchero can become...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0