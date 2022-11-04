Michael P. Kufahl, age 67, of Merrill, left us way too early from a short but courageous battle with cancer on November 6, 2022, at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Mike was born March 1, 1955, to the late Melvin Sr. and Fern (Whitney) Kufahl. Mike grew up in the Merrill area and attended and graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1973. On September 24, 1977, he married Cindee Barry, they recently celebrated 45 years of strong and loving marriage. Mike worked at Wausau Papers for 32 years. After that, he became a self-employed carpenter and handyman for 14 years. Mike was a man of many talents, a MacGyver of sorts, he could fix or put things together with the many parts he saved from other jobs. Mike was also a talented woodworker, building many pieces of furniture for his home and for others. Mike would also spend hours on his scroll saw making wall decorations and such. Mike’s greatest love in life was his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved to be out in the woods with his tractor, cutting firewood, watching nature or cutting lumber with his sawmill. Deer hunting was his favorite time as he got to spend time with his sons, wife and other family members.

