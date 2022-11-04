Read full article on original website
Linda L. Zastrow
Linda L. Zastrow, of Merrill, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison. Linda was born June 30, 1948, in Merrill, daughter of the late Elmer and Jeanette (Yonke) Lee. She married Dale W. Zastrow on August 12, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. He survives. Linda graduated from Merrill High School in 1966. She also graduated from Milwaukee College of Cosmetology in 1967. Linda worked part-time as a hairstylist all her life. She also worked as a cook at St. John Lutheran School in Watertown from 1983 until 1996. Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, dancing, camping, and traveling. She also really enjoyed the years she lived in Arizona.
Michael P. Kufahl
Michael P. Kufahl, age 67, of Merrill, left us way too early from a short but courageous battle with cancer on November 6, 2022, at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Mike was born March 1, 1955, to the late Melvin Sr. and Fern (Whitney) Kufahl. Mike grew up in the Merrill area and attended and graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1973. On September 24, 1977, he married Cindee Barry, they recently celebrated 45 years of strong and loving marriage. Mike worked at Wausau Papers for 32 years. After that, he became a self-employed carpenter and handyman for 14 years. Mike was a man of many talents, a MacGyver of sorts, he could fix or put things together with the many parts he saved from other jobs. Mike was also a talented woodworker, building many pieces of furniture for his home and for others. Mike would also spend hours on his scroll saw making wall decorations and such. Mike’s greatest love in life was his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved to be out in the woods with his tractor, cutting firewood, watching nature or cutting lumber with his sawmill. Deer hunting was his favorite time as he got to spend time with his sons, wife and other family members.
Sharon Marie Shouse
On November 3rd, 2022, our beloved Mother, Nanna, Aunt, and friend, Sharon Marie Shouse passed away peacefully at her home in Merrill, WI at the age of 69. Sharon was born in Louisville, KY and for the majority of her life, she was a hard-working wife, mother, and grandmother. Sharon did whatever was needed for her family, the many foster children that she and her husband Mark cared for, as well as, anyone that needed a caring and loving environment. Everyone that visited Nanna never left hungry or without a tender hug. Sharon’s proudest achievement in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Tuesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
Veterans Day ceremonies
Merrill public and parochial schools will participate in Veterans Day ceremonies and recognition, along with community members and Bell Tower Residence. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to participate. Contact individual schools for specific information on their particular events and procedures. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 – Trinity Lutheran School...
Voters reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum
On Nov, 8, 2022, voters rejected the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot question asked voters to renew...
2022 Mid-term Fall Election results: Schneider wins re-election as Lincoln County Sheriff, voters again say No to MAPS referendum
In statewide races, Lincoln County resoundingly voted Republican but that didn’t necessarily correspond with statewide numbers/results. In a quick early-morning (6:00 a.m.) look at voting in Lincoln County, here’s what we know:. • Voter turnout in the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, mid-term general election was at 59.27 percent...
