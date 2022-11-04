Illinois State women’s tennis had a solid showing over the weekend, playing host for the Redbird Duals to wrap up the fall season. On a chilly and windy Saturday at Evergreen Racquet Club, ISU saw all three doubles pairs pick up victories over their opponents from Eastern Illinois. Nevena Kolarevic and Elena Jankulovska were victorious in a 6-0 decision for the Redbirds as well as doubles pair Silvia Pomarolli and Alexandra Abyasova. Tara Damnjanovic and Tijana Zlatanovic also took home victory 6-3 in their doubles match on Saturday.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO