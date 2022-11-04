Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU students call Martin an 'inspiration' following homophobic attacks, call for larger response
On Oct.15, a queer, gender nonconforming student at Illinois State University was physically and verbally assaulted. Junior sociology major Jakai Martin was that student, was called homophobic slurs and hit by a former member of the ISU community. The incident raised an uproar on campus as just weeks prior another...
videtteonline.com
Psychology professor Wesselmann teaches students how to understand horror genre
Eric Wesselmann, a psychology professor at Illinois State University, has posed a question to his students that they may not find in other classes: “Why would anyone love to be scared?”. This past semester, Wesselmann began teaching an eight-week interdisciplinary seminar class through ISU’s Honors Program titled: “Understanding Horror:...
videtteonline.com
ISU Athletics, CEFCU hold joint press conference
Illinois State Athletics and CEFCU held a joint press conference to celebrate their naming rights deal Monday ahead of the first Redbird men's basketball game in the newly renamed CEFCU Arena. ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan and CEFCU president and CEO Matt Mamer spoke to media and supporters before...
videtteonline.com
ISU women’s tennis finishes fall season strong at Redbird Duals
Illinois State women’s tennis had a solid showing over the weekend, playing host for the Redbird Duals to wrap up the fall season. On a chilly and windy Saturday at Evergreen Racquet Club, ISU saw all three doubles pairs pick up victories over their opponents from Eastern Illinois. Nevena Kolarevic and Elena Jankulovska were victorious in a 6-0 decision for the Redbirds as well as doubles pair Silvia Pomarolli and Alexandra Abyasova. Tara Damnjanovic and Tijana Zlatanovic also took home victory 6-3 in their doubles match on Saturday.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball opens season with 71-68 loss to Western Illinois
Despite multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead within the final 25 seconds, Illinois State men's basketball lost its season opener against Western Illinois 71-68 Monday at CEFCU Arena. Kendall Lewis committed two turnovers and missed a game-tying three-point shot on the Redbirds' final three possessions of the game....
videtteonline.com
A look at the McLean County Board races
Results have started coming in for the McLean County Board races. According to WGLT, Republicans Adam Reeves and Catherine Metsker are in the lead, with 4,075 votes, or 40.34% and 3,481 votes, or 34.46%, respectively. Democrat Marcia S. Beaman has 1,393 votes, or 13.79%. Democrat Janis B. Hollins has 1,152...
videtteonline.com
Live updates on McLean County elections; county clerk, treasurer, sheriff
Competing to be the County Clerk of McLean County for Illinois midterm elections is incumbent Republican Kathy Michael and Democrat Laura McBurney. As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Michael has received a total of 23,734 votes (62.66%) and McBurney has received a total of 14,145 votes (37.34%). In the McLean County...
Comments / 0