Normal, IL

Psychology professor Wesselmann teaches students how to understand horror genre

Eric Wesselmann, a psychology professor at Illinois State University, has posed a question to his students that they may not find in other classes: “Why would anyone love to be scared?”. This past semester, Wesselmann began teaching an eight-week interdisciplinary seminar class through ISU’s Honors Program titled: “Understanding Horror:...
ISU Athletics, CEFCU hold joint press conference

Illinois State Athletics and CEFCU held a joint press conference to celebrate their naming rights deal Monday ahead of the first Redbird men's basketball game in the newly renamed CEFCU Arena. ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan and CEFCU president and CEO Matt Mamer spoke to media and supporters before...
NORMAL, IL
ISU women’s tennis finishes fall season strong at Redbird Duals

Illinois State women’s tennis had a solid showing over the weekend, playing host for the Redbird Duals to wrap up the fall season. On a chilly and windy Saturday at Evergreen Racquet Club, ISU saw all three doubles pairs pick up victories over their opponents from Eastern Illinois. Nevena Kolarevic and Elena Jankulovska were victorious in a 6-0 decision for the Redbirds as well as doubles pair Silvia Pomarolli and Alexandra Abyasova. Tara Damnjanovic and Tijana Zlatanovic also took home victory 6-3 in their doubles match on Saturday.
NORMAL, IL
ISU men's basketball opens season with 71-68 loss to Western Illinois

Despite multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead within the final 25 seconds, Illinois State men's basketball lost its season opener against Western Illinois 71-68 Monday at CEFCU Arena. Kendall Lewis committed two turnovers and missed a game-tying three-point shot on the Redbirds' final three possessions of the game....
MACOMB, IL
A look at the McLean County Board races

Results have started coming in for the McLean County Board races. According to WGLT, Republicans Adam Reeves and Catherine Metsker are in the lead, with 4,075 votes, or 40.34% and 3,481 votes, or 34.46%, respectively. Democrat Marcia S. Beaman has 1,393 votes, or 13.79%. Democrat Janis B. Hollins has 1,152...

