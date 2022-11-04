ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA

This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin, TX
